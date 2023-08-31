Infant Nutrition Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth By 2032: Key Insights And Future Trends

Infant Nutrition Market

Infant nutrition facilitates healthy growth of babies, improves cognitive performance and development, prevents them from allergies

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Infant Nutrition Market was valued at $45.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $95.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The most significant factor that influences a child growth and development is nutrition. Infant nutrition facilitates healthy growth of babies, improves cognitive performance and development, prevents them from allergies, and increases gastrointestinal health & immunity.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report:

Continuinnovation in product functionality and performance along with coherent strategies such as tailored packaging, which reflect the healthy ingredients of the baby food products allow major players in the market to sustain in the consumer-centric market. Moreover, attractive & convenient packaging acts as a key selling point for leading manufacturers. As a result, prominent players in the market have introduced baby food in a variety of packaging formats, including, but not limited to stand up pouches, glass & plastic containers, and cans, which helps increase the companies' infant nutrition market share.

Leading Key Players:

The key players operating in the infant nutrition industry include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Danone, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckise (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Heinz Baby, and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).

By form, the solid baby food segment dominated the market in 2022, garnering around three-fourth of the market share. Moreover, the liquid baby food segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032. In addition, due to ongoing improvements in product performance and functionality as well as cogent strategies such as specialized packaging that reflect the nutritiingredients of the products, major market players are able to survive in the consumer-centric market, which is the current trend in solid baby food.

Buy Full Report:

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022, garnering a market share of 44.1%. Increase in spending power of the population in the region has significantly increased the demand for infant nutrition products in Asia-Pacific. The government has further started initiatives to promote baby care awareness. Furthermore, increase in inteadvertising for healthy and nutrient-dense baby meals would help the infant feeding sector expand, helping to increase the infant nutrition market size.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the infant milk segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

According to form, the solid baby food segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

As per distribution channel, the offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in 2022, occupying a major share of the market.

Enquire Before Purchasing This Report:

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Baby Drinks Market -

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market -

A2 Milk Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn