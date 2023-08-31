Dnata Cuts Co2 Emissions By 80 Tonnes Per Year With Biofuel Switch In Uae

Strategic move further enhances environmental efficiency across logistics, catering and travel businesses



Dubai, UAE, 31 August 2023: dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, continues to take initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint across its operations in the UAE. Most recently, dnata's group brands dnata Logistics, Arabian Adventures, Alpha Flight Services and City Sightseeing have switched their vehicles to run on a biofuel blend. The strategic move saves 80 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions per year, equivalent to over 320,000 kilometres driven by an average petrol-powered car.



dnata's latest initiative is part of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and waste to landfill by 20% by 2024 in line with its two-year green operations strategy. In June 2022, dnata announced that it would invest US$100 million in green operations in two years to further enhance its environmental efficiency globally.



Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group, said: 'We constantly explore and implement emission reduction methods across our fleet and infrastructure to reduce our carbon footprint. The introduction of biofuel to a diverse range of our businesses is an important step in our ongoing journey. It offers a simple and effective method of cutting emissions throughout the fuel lifecycle, without requiring any changes to equipment.



'We will continue to invest in our operations, including large-scale infrastructure solutions, to further enhance our sustainability performance and achieve our green operations targets.'







