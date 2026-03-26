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AUS climbs QS rankings, boosting global standing
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Sharjah, UAE, 26 March 2026 American University of Sharjah (AUS) has recorded significant progress in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, with multiple disciplines climbing in the global rankings and new subjects entering the list for the first time. The results highlight the university’s growing international reputation across a wide range of academic fields and reflect its continued investment in research excellence, innovative teaching and strong engagement with industry.
The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, provides independent comparative analysis on the performance of more than 18,300 individual university programs taken by students at more than 1,700 universities in 100 locations around the world, across 55 academic disciplines.
In the Broad Subject Rankings, AUS continues its strong national leadership across broad fields of study, ranking first in Arts and Humanities (333 globally), third in Social Sciences and Management (331 globally); and fourth in the UAE in Engineering and Technology (311 globally).
In narrow subjects, AUS also leads in the UAE, holding the top position in Architecture and the Built Environment, as well as in Linguistics (new entry; tied) and in Accounting and Finance (tied). It also ranks second in Materials Sciences (new entry) and Civil and Structural Engineering (tied); and third in Business and Management Studies and Economics and Econometrics. AUS is also among the top five universities in Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Computer Science and Information Systems; Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering; Mathematics and Chemistry.
Globally, AUS achieved notable upward movement, with Architecture and the Built Environment climbing approximately 60 places; Computer Science and Information Systems rising more than 130 places; Electrical and Electronic Engineering climbing over 50 places; Mathematics rising by 150 places; and Chemical Engineering improving by approximately 100 places.
AUS’ research ecosystem, comprising six research centers, 22 research groups and endowed chairs and professorships, supports interdisciplinary inquiry and realworld problem solving. Faculty and students engage in highimpact projects—including sustainability and environmental research, AI applications, water and energy systems and innovative materials developme—t—advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributing to the’UAE’s vision for sustainable development and technology leadership. These initiatives, combined with over 40 industry and institutional partnerships signed in 2025 alone, strength’n AUS’ global reputation, drive citation impact and foster collaborative innovation.
AUS also provides students with a studentcentered, hands-on learning environment that bridges classroom knowledge with realworld application. AUS students consistently receive recognition for academic achievement, leadership and community impact.
AU’’ performance in employer reputation indicators across many subjects highlights the strong demand for AUS graduates in the UAE and beyond. Programs in architecture, design, engineering, business, economics, the humanities and the sciences continue to produce highly employable graduates who are leaders in their fields.
With continued investment in research infrastructure, teaching innovation and strategic partnerships, AUS is wellpositioned to build on this momentum and further strengthen its national and international standing.
The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, provides independent comparative analysis on the performance of more than 18,300 individual university programs taken by students at more than 1,700 universities in 100 locations around the world, across 55 academic disciplines.
In the Broad Subject Rankings, AUS continues its strong national leadership across broad fields of study, ranking first in Arts and Humanities (333 globally), third in Social Sciences and Management (331 globally); and fourth in the UAE in Engineering and Technology (311 globally).
In narrow subjects, AUS also leads in the UAE, holding the top position in Architecture and the Built Environment, as well as in Linguistics (new entry; tied) and in Accounting and Finance (tied). It also ranks second in Materials Sciences (new entry) and Civil and Structural Engineering (tied); and third in Business and Management Studies and Economics and Econometrics. AUS is also among the top five universities in Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Computer Science and Information Systems; Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering; Mathematics and Chemistry.
Globally, AUS achieved notable upward movement, with Architecture and the Built Environment climbing approximately 60 places; Computer Science and Information Systems rising more than 130 places; Electrical and Electronic Engineering climbing over 50 places; Mathematics rising by 150 places; and Chemical Engineering improving by approximately 100 places.
AUS’ research ecosystem, comprising six research centers, 22 research groups and endowed chairs and professorships, supports interdisciplinary inquiry and realworld problem solving. Faculty and students engage in highimpact projects—including sustainability and environmental research, AI applications, water and energy systems and innovative materials developme—t—advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributing to the’UAE’s vision for sustainable development and technology leadership. These initiatives, combined with over 40 industry and institutional partnerships signed in 2025 alone, strength’n AUS’ global reputation, drive citation impact and foster collaborative innovation.
AUS also provides students with a studentcentered, hands-on learning environment that bridges classroom knowledge with realworld application. AUS students consistently receive recognition for academic achievement, leadership and community impact.
AU’’ performance in employer reputation indicators across many subjects highlights the strong demand for AUS graduates in the UAE and beyond. Programs in architecture, design, engineering, business, economics, the humanities and the sciences continue to produce highly employable graduates who are leaders in their fields.
With continued investment in research infrastructure, teaching innovation and strategic partnerships, AUS is wellpositioned to build on this momentum and further strengthen its national and international standing.
إخلاء المسؤولية القانونية:
تعمل شركة "شبكة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا للخدمات المالية" على توفير المعلومات "كما هي" دون أي تعهدات أو ضمانات... سواء صريحة أو ضمنية.إذ أن هذا يعد إخلاء لمسؤوليتنا من ممارسات الخصوصية أو المحتوى الخاص بالمواقع المرفقة ضمن شبكتنا بما يشمل الصور ومقاطع الفيديو. لأية استفسارات تتعلق باستخدام وإعادة استخدام مصدر المعلومات هذه يرجى التواصل مع مزود المقال المذكور أعلاه.
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