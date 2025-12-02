403
Arabian Travel Awards 2025: Honouring the Visionaries Shaping GCC Tourism
(MENAFN- mslgroup) 2nd December 2025, Dubai – The Arabian Travel Awards 2025 concluded on a high note in Dubai, celebrating the region’s leading innovators, leaders, and changemakers in travel, tourism, and hospitality. Often hailed as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” the awards ceremony brought together a constellation of industry heavyweights to acknowledge a year of exceptional achievements and highlight the GCC’s rapidly evolving tourism landscape.
The gala, hosted at Embassy Suites by Hilton Business Bay, opened with a warm welcome from SanJeet, Director of DDP Group and master of ceremonies for the evening. The audience included a distinguished lineup of leaders and dignitaries, such as Dr. Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Director of Tourism Development at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, His Excellency Tengku Dato’ Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE, and prominent industry figures including Jamal Abdulnazar, Nasir Jamal Khan, Saleem Sharif, Mohd Faharuddin Hatmin, Kathryn Wallington, Mohamed Khater, Jaal Shah, Mohamed Awadalla, Ziad Tantawi, and Iftikhar Hamdani.
A highlight of the evening was the launch of an exclusive collector’s edition coffee table book, unveiled on stage in the presence of the Guest of Honour dignitaries. The book chronicles the milestones, stories, and personalities driving the GCC’s tourism growth, offering a tangible celebration of the sector’s evolution.
In his keynote, SanJeet highlighted the extraordinary engagement this year, revealing that the awards platform received over 6,000 votes, a clear indicator of the trust and enthusiasm the Arabian Travel Awards command within the regional travel community. “Recognition is a powerful motivator,” he noted, “and these awards inspire individuals and organisations alike to push the boundaries of excellence.”
The ceremony’s Chief Guest, Dr. Mohammed Al Ahbabi, emphasized the importance of platforms that elevate industry standards and foster innovation, while His Excellency Tengku Dato’ Sirajuzzaman highlighted the event’s global relevance and its role in positioning the GCC as a world-class travel hub.
The evening celebrated the region’s most outstanding contributors to tourism and hospitality. Alaa Al Ali, CEO of NG9 Holding and Nirvana Travel and Tourism, was inducted into the Gallery of Legends for his enduring contribution to the sector. Hatim Alharbi, Chief of Tourism at the Aseer Development Authority, received the DDP Game Changer Award for his pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s tourism transformation. Naeem Darkazally, Founder and CEO of Keef Hospitality Consultancy, was honoured with the DDP Trailblazer Award for his strategic impact across hotels and tourism authorities, while Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, claimed the DDP Face of the Future award for redefining customer experience for the next generation of travellers.
The Arabian Travel Awards 2025 reaffirmed its role as the definitive benchmark of excellence in the region’s travel industry. Winners left not only with accolades but also with renewed inspiration to shape one of the world’s most dynamic tourism landscapes.
Full list of 2025 winners:
1Gallery of LegendsAlaa Al Ali
2DDP GamechangerHatim Al Harbi
3DDP TrailblazerNaeem Darkazally
4Face of the FutureMeerah Ketait
5Best Family Friendly Resort in Northern EmiratesMövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island
6Best B2B Travel Portal - Middle EastAkbar Travels
7Best Debut Hotel ApartmentsCheval Maison – Expo City Dubai
8Best City HotelNovotel Dubai Al Barsha
9Most Promising DestinationJamaica Tourist Board
10Best Corporate Travel Management CompanySatguru Travel & Tourism
11Best Destination Wedding ResortTaj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai
12Best Business & Leisure HotelGrand Millennium Dubai
13Most Innovative Corporate Booking Tool Developed in the Middle EastBlue Seven Technologies (OBT7)
14Best Lifestyle ResortTh8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort
15Best Cultural Tourism DestinationSpain
16Fastest Growing Hotel Management CompanyGewan Hotels & Resorts
17Best Destination Management Company - QatarTawfeeq Holidays
18Most Comfortable Hotel ApartmentsGolden Sands Hotel Apartments
19Fastest Growing GSAITVAR GSA Travel LLC
20Best Travel Booking PlatformRezLive
21Fastest Growing GCC Tourism DestinationAseer Region
22Most Promising Travel Management CompanyPluto Group
23Best Destination Marketing InitiativesMalaysia Tourism Promotion Board
24Best 5 Star Business HotelSwissotel Al Murooj Dubai
25Fastest Growing B2B Travel PortalBook Your Voyage
26Best Beach ResortFairmont Ajman
27Best Corporate Travel CompanyMusafir Business
28Emerging DMC - QatarOdyssey DMC Qatar
29Outstanding Sales Performance to MalaysiaEmirates Holidays
30Outstanding Travel Trade Partner for MalaysiaSharaf Travel
31Fastest Growing Airline Partner to Malaysiaflydubai
32Best Debut 5-Star HotelEmbassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay
33Best Luxury Serviced ApartmentsTwo Seasons Hotel & Apartments
34Best Travel Management Company in the UAEATS Travel
35Most Loved Travel Destination by Millennials & Gen ZKorea Tourism Organization
36Best Wedding & MICE HotelMövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai
37Fastest Growing Luxury Tour OperatorConcierge ONE Tourism
38Most Reliable B2B Travel PortalSmart Travel LLC
39Best Wellness DestinationCzech Tourism
40Best B2b Travel CompanyTop Travel Trip (T3)
41Best 4-Star Leisure HotelGolden Tulip Media Hotel
42Fastest Growing TMC in AfricaEuropean Travel
43Most Active in Promoting Sustainable and Accessible TravelGerman National Tourist Office - Gulf Countries
44Best Leisure Tour OperatorTravTips
45Best Family Friendly HotelSwissotel Al Ghurair
46Fastest Growing DMC Portal – UAEArabian Journeys
47Best Urban Lifestyle HotelMövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach
48Fastest Growing Travel Management CompanyBlueberry Travel (Friends Travel & Tourism LLC)
49Best NTO - South East AsiaMalaysia Tourism Promotion Board
50UAE's Leading DMCOdyssey DMC UAE
51Best Refurbished 4 Star HotelMD Hotel by Gewan
52Fastest Growing B2B Online Portal – QatarEzyTrip
53Sharjah’s Leading 4-Star HotelGolden Sands Hotel & Residences Sharjah
54Leading Online Travel Enterprise in the regionTravelwings
55Best 4-Star Corporate HotelHilton Garden Inn Dubai Business Bay
56Emerging DMC - OmanOdyssey DMC Oman
57Platinum SponsorMalaysia Tourism Promotion Board
58Hospitality PartnerEmbassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay
