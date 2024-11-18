Meet the Master Chefs Transforming Waldorf Astoria Kuwait's Dining Experience

(MENAFN
- PRCO) Kuwait City, 18 September 2024 – Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is thrilled to announce the appointment of three esteemed chefs, further enhancing its already exceptional dining experiences. Luca Barba joins as the Director of Food & Beverage, Chef Gurcan Gulmez has been named Executive Chef, and Chef Olcay Yildirim takes on the role of Executive Sous Chef. These additions are expected to significantly enrich the hotel's culinary talent.
Overseeing all culinary operations, Director of Food & Beverage Luca Barba, brings his extensive experience to a team of outstanding culinary professionals. He will oversee the culinary operations at the hotel’s main F&B outlets including AVA Restaurant, Peacock Alley and OXIO Poolside Lounge and Bar, along with In-room dining, events and weddings.
With extensive experience managing high-profile events such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Dubai Expo 2020, Luca has a proven track record of excellence. He is renowned for his leadership, business acumen, and culinary expertise, having worked in Michelin-starred restaurants and earned numerous accolades, including Highly Commended Restaurant Manager of the Year by Caterer Middle East. His dedication to maintaining exceptional service standards and fostering team development has significantly enhanced the dining experiences at the establishments he has led.
Waldorf Astoria Kuwait also welcomes Executive Chef Gurcan Gulmez to the F&B team. With nearly two decades of experience, has demonstrated his culinary expertise across prestigious establishments. Gurcan has held significant positions in other high-end locations such as United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Istanbul. His extensive experience is complemented by numerous certifications in food hygiene, health and safety, and professional development. Renowned for his participation in international culinary competitions, Gurcan has achieved accolades such as first place in the Bocuse d'Or Turkey Competition and gold medals in various prestigious events.
Additionally, Chef Olcay Yildirim, is joining as Executive Sous Chef. Formally the Chef de Cuisine at the hotel’s signature restaurant, AVA, Olcay has stepped into this role with the responsibility of all culinary operations in the hotel. Olcay is a highly experienced and Yildirim has received several accolades, such as the Time Out Doha Restaurant Awards and Turkish Culinary Artist Winner, reflecting his dedication to culinary excellence.
On another scale, Chef Can Mergen has been promoted to Senior Executive Pastry Chef at Waldorf Astoria Kuwait due to his exceptional creativity and expertise in pastry-making. His innovative approach to classic pastries has delighted guests and revitalized the hotel's afternoon tea menus. Chef Can's meticulous attention to detail and organizational prowess ensure that every pastry creation meets the highest standards of quality and presentation. His leadership has fostered a remarkable team that consistently delivers exceptional dining experiences.
