MENAFN - The Conversation) With so many households struggling with the cost of living, Poundland should have been thriving. But the discount retailer has just gone into administration, putting around 11,000 jobs at risk.

So why did the chain collapse? After all, there is evidence that when budgets get tighter, consumers tend to substitute expensive products for cheaper alternatives.

But the same inflationary pressures that encourage consumers to seek cheaper products also make discount retailers more expensive to operate. Poundland's original business model of selling products for £1 illustrates this tension perfectly.

For if the cost of supplies, transport and wages all go up, profit margins get really squeezed. Increasing prices risks losing customers.

Discount retailers may therefore attract more customers while earning less on each product sold, relying on much higher sales volumes to remain profitable.

In June 2025, when an American investment firm bought Poundland for a nominal £1, the symbolic price reflected a business burdened by substantial debts and other financial commitments. The objective of such acquisitions is usually to increase business value by restoring profitability and restructuring those financial obligations.

And there were signs that the strategy was working. According to unaudited management figures, Poundland's earnings improved, and sales were growing.

But it wasn't enough.

And the reason may be the difference between profitability and liquidity.

Popularity and profit

Imagine a restaurant which is fully booked for the next month – but does not have enough cash available today to buy ingredients or pay staff. Despite having customers and the potential to generate profits, it may be forced to close.

Something similar appears to have happened to Poundland, where management reported restrictions on access to cash and borrowing facilities in late October 2026. By November 19, there were reports of stock shortages leaving daily sales way below expectations.

This creates a vicious circle. Without finance, the company cannot replenish stock. Without stock, it loses sales. Without sales, its financial position deteriorates further.

The American economist Hyman Minsky explored this relationship through the concept of what he called “financial fragility”. He argued that business survival depends not simply on generating income, but also on being able to meet financial commitments.

Research I carried out with colleagues also examined how financial conditions, alongside productivity, influence which businesses survive. In the case of Poundland, its owner maintained that it provided £85 million in financing and that the company remained financially vulnerable.

But improving operating earnings does not guarantee long-term viability.

Poundland now looks like it will be broken up, with competing retailers expressing interest in taking over individual stores.

Although these acquisitions may preserve some jobs, the economic consequences of dismantling the business extend well beyond its workforce.

When workers lose their jobs, they spend less money, reducing the income of other local businesses, which may in turn be forced to cut back on staff. Economists call this the“multiplier effect”, and recent research highlights its economic and social importance.

The economic harm also includes former Poundland suppliers receiving fewer orders.

And poorer households may lose access to affordable products, while unemployment puts pressure on public finances through higher welfare expenditure and lower tax revenues.

Further economic loss stems from the fact that a company is often much more than the sum of its assets. Its “organisational capital” – the accumulated knowledge, employee experience and supplier relationships – can take decades to develop.

Poundland's owners have said:“Our thoughts are with Poundland colleagues. We recognise how difficult the continued uncertainty is for them.

"Efforts to preserve as many jobs and stores as possible will continue, led by the administrators.”

But questions will persist about whether Poundland could have continued to operate under more sustainable financing arrangements. For the wider economic and social costs of losing a potentially viable business may end up exceeding the financial losses that come with its collapse.