Danilo Spinola
- Senior Lecturer in Economics, Birmingham City University
Danilo Spinola is a Senior Lecturer in Economics at Birmingham City University. He holds a PhD from Maastricht University and UNU-MERIT and is a Senior Research Associate at UNU-MERIT and the University of Johannesburg.
His research explores how economies grow, develop and respond to crises, with a particular interest in the relationship between finance, technological change, employment and economic development.
His work addresses contemporary economic challenges, including inflation, financial instability, inequality, international trade, industrial policy and the transition towards a more sustainable economy. He is particularly interested in how economic policies and business decisions affect workers, households and society more broadly.
He has published extensively in international academic journals and is the co-author of Evolutionary Selection and Keynes–Schumpeter Macroeconomics, published by Cambridge University Press in 2025.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Economics, Birmingham City University
- 2020 Maastricht University, PhD in Economics
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