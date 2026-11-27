MENAFN - The Conversation) In January 2010, ahead of the general election, then-prime minister David Cameron pledged to bring net migration down to the“tens of thousands” a year. Neither Cameron nor his successor, Theresa May, managed it.

Net migration – the number of people moving to the UK minus those leaving – averaged around 250,000 during the 2010s. It never dropped below 100,000, except for a brief period during 2020 after COVID put a sudden stop to people moving around the world.

That was until the year ending June 2026, when net migration fell to 77,000. This was the lowest level (outside of the pandemic) since 1997. What makes the milestone particularly remarkable is that just three years ago, net migration stood at a historic high of 944,000. Since then, it has plummeted by 92%.

So why have the numbers fallen, and are these low levels here to stay?

Fewer arrivals

The main reason for the decline is lower immigration into the UK. But understanding which government is responsible depends on the period you're looking at.

The previous Conservative government is largely responsible for both the increase and the initial decrease in net migration. Under Boris Johnson, it liberalised the immigration system after Brexit, reintroducing post-study work visas for international students, opening humanitarian routes for Ukrainians and Hong Kongers, and making care workers eligible for work visas.

But as net migration reached record levels, Rishi Sunak's government introduced a suite of policies to restrict immigration. These included a ban on care workers and most international students bringing their family members, as well as increased scrutiny of applications to hire migrant care workers.

The restrictions led to a sharp decline in immigration – but largely because immigration had been so high.

Labour introduced further restrictions in 2025, most notably closing the care route to overseas workers. It also announced tighter rules for universities sponsoring international students. This may have made institutions more cautious about offering places, even before the changes took effect in June this year.

These changes have driven the decline over the past year, but have had a smaller impact because net migration was already much lower when Labour entered office.

One reason recent government policies have been more effective at reducing immigration than those of the 2010s is that Brexit gave policymakers greater control over arrivals. Under free movement, EU citizens could move to the UK without a visa, limiting successive governments' ability to restrict immigration from the bloc. Now, the government can restrict arrivals from any country, particularly those coming for work or study.

More departures

Immigration is only one part of the story. High levels of emigration have also helped bring the net figure below 100,000. Much of this is a legacy of the post-pandemic boom, because many migrants – particularly students and workers – stay in the UK for only a few years. In other words, many of those who arrived during the recent period of record immigration are now leaving.

EU citizens who arrived under free movement also contributed to the emigration figures.

The previous government is therefore largely responsible for today's high emigration figures. This is not because of its restrictive policies, but due to its more liberal policies a few years earlier.

The number of UK citizens leaving the country has also attracted attention. Recent figures are substantially higher than those for the 2010s. But this is not the result of a sudden exodus – instead, in 2021 the Office for National Statistics changed how it estimates British emigration. This has not only increased the emigration estimates, reducing the net migration figure by tens of thousands, but it also means comparisons with the 2010s are unreliable.

In fact, some British emigrants may be people who originally moved to the UK from the EU under free movement and subsequently acquired UK citizenship. It is unclear how many people this applies to, however. Data from the UN show that between 2020 and 2024, Poland, Malta and Romania saw the largest increases in their UK populations. Some may have also been joined by UK-born partners and children.

Will net migration stay this low?

Looking ahead, low net migration will not necessarily represent a new normal. The UK is experiencing an unusual combination of falling immigration and relatively high emigration. This could even push net migration down further next year, as recent visa figures suggest immigration has further to fall.

But the downward pressure from emigration is unlikely to last forever. Since fewer migrants are arriving, fewer will leave in the years ahead. As a result, emigration is likely to fall, which would push net migration back up even if immigration remains at its current level.

After more than a decade of governments trying and failing to bring net migration down, the UK has finally reached Cameron's infamous target. But some pretty specific circumstances have made that possible, and they will not all be in place forever.