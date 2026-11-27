Ben Brindle
- Senior Researcher, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
Ben Brindle is a Senior Researcher at the Migration Observatory. His research interests include net migration, the economic impacts of migration, work visas and other visa policies. He has also worked on various Migration Observatory projects, including an analysis of Hong Kong BNOs' integration into the UK economy and society, and migrants' experiences of the UK immigration system.
Previously, Ben worked in the Migration Research Division at the International Organisation for Migration, where he supported the preparation of research papers and reports for publication on various migration topics. These included the Covid-19 Analytical Snapshot Series, the Migration Research Series, and the 2022 iteration of the World Migration Report.Experience
- 2026–present Senior Researcher, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford 2023–2026 Researcher, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford 2020–2020 Researcher, International Organisation for Migration
- 2022 University of Brighton, PhD (Economics) 2018 University of Southampton, MSc Social Research Methods 2017 University of Brighton, Business Management and Economics
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment