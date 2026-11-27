MENAFN - The Conversation) People prefer plant-based products to be local and sustainable, minimally processed and familiar, according to our latest research. This is alongside typical consumer expectations for food products such as taste and value.

Understanding consumer needs for plant-based food is vital for their success, andthat's an essential part of building a more sustainable food system that moves away from carbon-intensive meat products.

Introducing new and exciting plant-based alternatives might encourage meat and dairy lovers to substitute some of their animal-based intake. However, many of those alternatives are ultraprocessed, so there are still potential health concerns surrounding such products.

Our project involved working with consumers to create ideas for plant-based food and drink products. As part of Protein-I, a project investigating how to diversify plant protein production and consumption around Ireland and Northern Ireland, we ran five workshops with consumers.

These workshops focused on plant proteins that could be grown for human consumption locally (such as barley, oats, peas, rye and wheat), rather than ones that are typically imported such as soy. Crop trials across research sites and farms had found that varieties of these crops can be grown in sufficient quantities in countries such as Ireland at a quality suitable for human consumption (rather than animal feed).

Following guided group discussions, interesting ideas from our 38 participants included a plant-based tuna alternative called“toona”, made from wheat and pea protein, pea and onion crisps plus wheat and barley pasta.

Many ideas focused on peas. However, some of the industry and academic experts we interviewed had reservations about peas, as they have a strong taste and colour, which can be off-putting to some people. To make them appealing as an ingredient in products, processing would be needed to refine the taste and colour, which may lead to products classed as ultraprocessed and concerns associated with this.

After the 38 participants voted for their favourite products and following input from experts, a vegetarian bolognese and flavoured protein oat milk came out as favourites.

A follow-on project from our work (Protein-I-2), which has just started, will explore the development of minimally processed products, using local and sustainable crops.

Research shows that familiarity is an important factor in helping uptake of alternative proteins. Unsurprisingly, many of the food product ideas that originated during our research had similarities to existing products. Our participants weren't given limits on the ideas that they could come up with, yet many of them suggested products based on existing foods such as porridge and pasta.

In our research, when asked what sustainability meant to them, participants oftenmentioned where a product comes from and locality. One said:“How it's like made...what it is or where it comes from, ye know?” Another commented:“If I'm shopping and I see something that's been flown in from Kenya; beans or something, no I wouldn't buy. I always go for something that's local.”

Plant-based provenance

Highlighting the source or origin of plant-based products on labelling may encourage consumer uptake. As part of the Protein-I project, a digital track and trace platform was developed to improve food supply chain transparency. This enables consumers to access information on a product's origin, production journey and environmental footprint through a QR code on the product label.

To explore the connection with local familiar foods, Protein-I ran a hands-on bread-making workshop using Irish-grown cereals. Feedback from participants was positive. Many reported feeling a stronger appreciation of Irish-grown cereals and left with an intention to purchase Irish cereal products in the future.

The workshop helped strengthen participants' connection with where their food comes from and raised awareness of the role Irish-grown cereals can play in a more sustainable food system. By tailoring new product launches to consumers' wants, there is a greater chance of acceptance, which should ultimately be better for sustainability and our environment.