Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, Queen's University Belfast

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Tony is a Research Fellow, based in the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen's University Belfast. His research interests span health and consumer psychology and include food choice, behaviour change, and nutrition. He has experience in both qualitative and quantitative techniques to understand psychological aspects such as attitudes and behaviour.

Tony is currently working on the Protein-I project, an island of Ireland project, which aims to maximise sustainable plant protein production in a traceable and transparent fashion, with a focus on grains and legumes. The project is funded by The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA, NI) and Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM, ROI).

–present Research Fellow, Queen's University Belfast

2016 Ulster University, PhD Psychology

ExperienceEducation