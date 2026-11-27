MENAFN - The Conversation) Lebanon is facing an uncertain future, with the UN peacekeeping mission in the south of the country drawing to a close in December after nearly 50 years. The current situation is the most serious to confront Lebanon since my time serving there as a UN peacekeeper in 1982.

The withdrawal of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) is taking place against a backdrop of volatility. Conflict between the Israeli military and Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group, has escalated in the past few years. This has caused repeated displacement, destruction of homes and infrastructure, civilian deaths and damage to agricultural land across the country.

From March 2026 to June, when a ceasefire in Lebanon was signed, at least 3,783 people were killed and 11,699 wounded in the conflict, according to the country's health ministry. The death toll included 247 children, 363 women and 133 healthcare workers. At least 28 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Lebanon in the latest war, while four Israeli civilians have been killed in Hezbollah attacks.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces continue military operations in southern Lebanon. These include airstrikes and shelling beyond the so-called security zone they reestablished earlier in 2026. Recent weeks have also seen extensive destruction of Lebanese civilian infrastructure and villages by the Israeli military.

The plan moving forward is for the Lebanese state to be the sole provider of security in the south of the country. But this is neither practical nor realistic. The Lebanese armed forces have neither the capacity or the capability to fulfil such a role.

New security framework

The decision to end Unifil's mandate was made by the UN security council in August 2025. It followed intense political pressure from the US and Israel, who have argued the peacekeeping force has failed its mission by allowing Hezbollah to build military infrastructure near the Israeli border.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which provides the basis for the current Unifil operations, mandated that southern Lebanon should be free of armed personnel and weapons other than those belonging to the Lebanese armed forces and the over 7,000 UN peacekeepers.

A new security framework was agreed in June 2026 following talks between Lebanon, Israel and the US. Lebanon and Israel committed to a reciprocal and sequenced process whereby the Lebanese armed forces will restore effective sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory.

The Israel Defense Forces will then progressively redeploy out of Lebanese territory, pending the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups and dismantlement of their associated infrastructure.

However, this remains a distant prospect. Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected calls to disarm while Israel maintains a military presence in Lebanese territory.

Lebanon, along with some EU states, have sought agreement for a new peacekeeping force or presence from the US and other UN security council members. A range of options have been floated since the decision to end Unifil's mandate, including a French proposal for a multinational European force that would operate alongside the Lebanese armed forces.

But none of these proposals have been acceptable to the US and Israel. The Israelis want any future role for an international force to include more than monitoring and reporting what is happening on the ground – the primary tasks performed by Unifil.

They insist such a force should be operationally integrated with Israel's declared objectives of disarming Hezbollah and dismantling its infrastructure.

Nevertheless, the international community should not abandon Lebanon. One possible interim mechanism to fill the void left by Unifil's withdrawal is to strengthen the presence in Lebanon of the UN Truce Supervision Organization (Untso) and its observer group.

Untso was the first peacekeeping mission to be established by the UN in 1948. Its military observers remain in the Middle East to monitor ceasefires, supervise armistice agreements and prevent isolated incidents from escalating. They also assist other UN peacekeeping operations in the region, including in Lebanon.

This interim measure would leave at least some UN presence on the ground in Lebanon to monitor the various parties to the conflict and report on what is happening there. Untso will remain in Lebanon after Unifil's withdrawal. But pressure would need to be brought to bear on Israel and Hezbollah to facilitate a strengthened presence.

Consequences of Unifil withdrawal

The end of Unfil's mandate poses a major security problem for Lebanon. Since 1978, Unifil has played a major stabilising and diplomatic role in Lebanon that is often not acknowledged. It has provided essential support to the Lebanese army and has historically facilitated negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.

Unifil's withdrawal also threatens the loss of much-needed services in the south. UN peacekeepers have provided safe passage for humanitarian aid convoys and have helped restore damaged services such as healthcare and water.

The central issue now is what happens to civilian protection, independent monitoring and international oversight after Unifil leaves. Its exit comes at a time when access to southern Lebanon is already severely hampered by the scale of the destruction, unexploded ordnance and landmines.

Displaced Lebanese civilians must be allowed to return home and further destruction of civilian infrastructure must be prevented. But whether the new security framework can guarantee this is far from clear.