Emeritus Professor at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, University of Galway

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Ray Murphy is an Emeritus Professor at the Irish Centre for Human Rights in the University of Galway's School of Law. He served with the Irish contingent part of Unifil in 1981/82 and 1989.

He graduated with a BA in Political Science and Legal Science in 1979, followed by an LL.B. in 1981 at the University of Galway. He studied at the King's Inns in Dublin, completed the BL degree and was called to the Irish Bar in 1984. He went on to earn an M.Litt. in International Law at Trinity College Dublin in 1991 and was awarded a PhD in International Law by the University of Nottingham in 2001.

His research focuses on peace operations and conflict resolution, with publications including 'UN Peacekeeping in Lebanon, Somalia and Kosovo: Legal and Operational Issues in Practice' (2007), 'The United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the Protection of Civilians' (2017), 'Peacekeeping in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Protection of Civilians' (2016) and 'Providing for Peacekeeping' (2018).

–present Emeritus professor, University of Galway

2001 University of Nottingham, PhD

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