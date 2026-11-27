MENAFN - The Conversation) “You must drink eight glasses of water a day” is the kind of advice a friend might offer. But what the advice leaves out is that our daily fluid intake comes from a variety of sources, including other drinks and food.

Some health advice gets repeated so often that few people think to question where it came from. Some of these claims are harmless, even if they simplify what the science actually says.

So before correcting a family member or friend, ask yourself: could this belief change a decision about their medical care? If not, correcting it may achieve very little.

The water example is a good one. A review of the evidence has found limited support for the idea that everyone needs a fixed number of glasses each day. Our requirement varies with age, activity and environment. Even so, the simplified version may still encourage people to stay hydrated.

The same goes for other familiar beliefs: that wet hair causes colds, that chicken soup makes you better when you are ill, or that you should be aiming for 10,000 steps a day.

All are half-truths. The science is more complicated than the slogan, but the beliefs may still encourage healthy behaviour.

However, some claims are harder to overlook. What counts is whether the belief could affect a decision about medical care and increase the risk of illness.

Cancer specialists have warned about juice diets and coffee enemas being promoted as alternatives to treatments that have been shown to work. Unlike misconceptions about hydration or wet hair, these claims can influence whether someone accepts, delays or rejects medical care.

Someone who believes an alternative therapy can cure cancer may turn down treatment that could save their life.

Vaccination is another example. A parent who comes across misleading information online may decide to avoid or delay childhood vaccinations.

Across Europe and parts of central Asia, measles cases doubled in 2024 to their highest level since 1997. More than 40% of cases were in children under the age of five.

The same applies when people choose supplements or alternative remedies instead of prescribed treatments. The trouble starts when someone believes that herbal remedies such as turmeric, or dietary changes, can replace treatments that have been shown to work.

People do not have to accept every recommendation a doctor makes, and they are entitled to decline treatment or seek a second opinion. Problems arise when decisions rest on misinformation about medical care. Informed choice depends on understanding the options, and misinformation distorts the information that choice is built on.

Facts alone won't cut it

Even then, correcting someone is rarely straightforward. Being told you are wrong can feel judgmental, embarrassing and dismissive, particularly when a belief is tied to family traditions, personal experience or hope during a difficult time, such as a cancer diagnosis.

Research on misinformation consistently shows that people do not always abandon a belief when they are given the facts. Beliefs are often tied to identity, experience and values, rather than being a simple misunderstanding of the evidence.

As a nurse whose research examines how healthcare professionals respond to health misinformation, I have seen how rarely facts alone correct these claims.

How a conversation begins makes a difference. Telling a friend or relative outright that they are wrong may encourage resistance. An approach based on questioning is often more productive.

Asking where they heard the claim, what makes the source trustworthy, or whether they have discussed it with a healthcare professional can open a more constructive conversation. Pharmacists, doctors and other healthcare professionals remain an important source of clarification when there is uncertainty.

Health advice is often less tidy than the slogan. Sometimes the missing details make little difference, as with the water. Other times they change a decision about someone's medical care.

Knowing which is which helps us decide which claims to let pass, and which are worth challenging.