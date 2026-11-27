PhD Candidate, Public Trust in Healthcare, London South Bank University

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Josh is a doctoral researcher at London South Bank University. His PhD explores how registered healthcare professionals respond when patients bring medical misinformation into consultations. He is a UK registered nurse with a critical care background and was a Senior Lecturer from 2021 to 2026. During the COVID-19 vaccine rollout he trained volunteers, including vaccine scientists, at the Francis Crick Institute. This sparked his interest in how health information is communicated, and trusted, between groups. His MSc dissertation explored public trust in healthcare professionals, scientists and institutions.

–present PhD Student, London South Bank University

2021 Middlesex University, MSc Public Health

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