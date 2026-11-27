MENAFN - The Conversation) Some people who had lost almost all their sight to an inherited eye disease could find objects on a table again after a single gene injection and training with special goggles.

None could read or recognise a face, but before treatment, the best any of them could see was a hand moving in front of the eye.

The results come from a small trial recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

A related gene treatment that needs no goggles is under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is due to decide by mid-2027 whether to approve it for patients. It would be the first treatment of its kind to win approval.

Both rely on optogenetics, the technique recognised with this year's Nobel prize in physiology or medicine. In retinitis pigmentosa, the inherited disease in these trials, the eye's light-catching cells slowly die. The nerve cells wired to them often survive, but cannot sense light.

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Optogenetics uses a harmless virus to give the surviving cells a gene for a light-sensitive protein. It is like fixing a camera with a broken sensor by making its wiring sense light.

In the goggle trial, ten blind adults received the gene in one eye and then wore goggles that turn the scene into pulses of amber light. Seven became more sensitive to light. Four of these seven also did consistently better at tasks such as finding objects on a table when wearing the goggles.

The first patient, described in 2021, could touch a notebook almost every time while wearing the goggles, but a box of staples only a third of the time. The patient also reported being able to spot the white stripes of a pedestrian crossing.

The therapy under FDA review, called Mogenry, needs no goggles because its protein responds to everyday light. Its main trial enrolled 27 adults who could not make out from 20 feet (6.1 meters) what most people see from 1,600 feet.

A year later, treated patients could, on average, read about three more lines on a low-vision chart, while those given a dummy injection barely changed. That is a real gain, though far from reading a newspaper or driving.

What about a far more common form of sight loss?

Retinitis pigmentosa is rare. Age-related macular degeneration is not. An estimated 196 million people had it in 2020, and that number is projected to rise to 288 million by 2040.

Age-related macular degeneration damages the macula, the small central patch of the retina we use to read and recognise faces. The light-sensing cells there depend on supporting cells beneath them. In our lab in Tübingen, we study how a common genetic risk factor affects these cells and the thin layer they sit on.

With age, that layer thickens and fills with deposits. The supporting cells become stressed and dysfunctional, and the light-sensing cells that depend on them die.

In one late form, called geographic atrophy, it leaves a blank patch in the middle of whatever a person looks at. The patch slowly grows and central vision is lost. As a result, people can no longer read, recognise faces or watch TV, although their side vision remains.

Two drugs approved in the US slow its spread but cannot bring back lost sight. Optogenetics might, because nerve cells inside these patches often survive. The company behind Mogenry plans a trial in geographic atrophy, but it has not started yet.

The evidence is still thin. The goggle trial had ten people and no comparison group, and Mogenry's main trial treated just 18 people. After four years, only about four in ten Mogenry patients could still read three extra lines. For a treatment given only once, we do not yet know how long the benefit lasts.

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Both treatments are a single injection into the eye rather than an operation, but the goggles are bulky and take training to use well. Side-effects were mostly mild or moderate inflammation and raised eye pressure.

Suitable patients are likely to be adults who have already lost almost all their sight but whose eyes can still send signals to the brain, with no other serious eye damage.

Cost will also decide who gets it.

Luxturna, an earlier gene therapy that replaces one faulty gene through eye surgery, launched in the US at US$425,000 per eye (£326,040).

An independent US institute judged that Mogenry would be fair value at US$67,400 to US$101,300 per eye.

The institute's experts said most eye doctors would be able to administer Mogenry in their clinics. Approval is expected first in the US and Japan, which has granted priority review. No application for approval in Europe has yet been announced.

Optogenetics is unlikely to restore normal sight any time soon. In the next few years, key developments to watch include the FDA's decision on Mogenry and its price, longer-term results from larger groups of patients (the current follow-up extends to four years) and findings from the first trial of optogenetics in people with geographic atrophy.

For now, optogenetics returns a sliver of sight to a small group of people, and the coming years will show whether that sliver becomes brighter.