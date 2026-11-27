Postdoctoral Researcher, Ophthalmology, University of Tübingen

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Merve Sen received her PhD in Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience from the University of Tübingen, where she worked as a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Early Stage Researcher at the Institute for Ophthalmic Research. Her doctoral research focused on therapeutic strategies for autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited retinal disease that causes progressive vision loss. She investigated the role of protein quality control in photoreceptor degeneration and developed nanoparticle-based approaches for delivering genes and drugs to the retina. Her doctoral work was recognized with the Retina Award from the German Ophthalmological Society.

She is currently a postdoctoral researcher focusing on age-related macular degeneration (AMD). She investigates the role of ARMS2 A69S, one of the strongest genetic risk factors for AMD, and how this variant influences retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) function and the extracellular matrix, particularly under environmental stress. Using stem cell-derived RPE cells and human donor tissue, she studies changes at the RPE–Bruch's membrane interface and their potential contribution to disease development. She is also developing a triple co-culture model to investigate interactions between different retinal cell types and how their surrounding extracellular matrix changes in disease.

–present Postdoctoral Researcher, Ophthalmology, University of Tübingen

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