MENAFN - The Conversation) As far as TV episode titles go, you would be hard-pressed to find many more inflammatory than“Slutty God”. Opening Netflix's new hit show The Body, the provocation neatly sets the tone for the unholy antics of the rebellious Catholic schoolgirls at the centre of the drama. At the same time, it encapsulates the divisive response that has embroiled the series.

The Body has been both praised by many queer viewers for its portrayal of lesbian desire, and condemned by over 100,000 petitioners for what they dub“blasphemous” content. But for fans of queer cinema, The Body's artfully crafted opposition between Catholicism and sapphism, God and the gays, is nothing new. The film industry has long used this seeming incompatibility as a point of tension.

In featuring implausible visions, hyperbolic satanic panic and improvised rituals within a Catholic high school, The Body combines the established cinematic themes of isolated community and satirical blasphemy. One group exorcism devolves into hilarity as schoolgirls each confess their deepest sins –“I'm not a natural blonde!”,“I'm part of the fucking chess club!”,“I masturbate to Daddy Franklin [the school's resident priest]!” The scene removes all the power from the moralistic structures that demand their piety.

Set in the 2000s, The Body pairs a nostalgic soundtrack with a heavily rhinestoned wardrobe. It features a lesbian storyline between Anya (Kristina Bogic) and Elise (Sara Boustany), the popular co-captains of the Catholic high school's all-girl dance team.

Rather than disparaging Christianity, The Body's ethereal dance numbers and hypnotic party montages reimagine queer girlhood as an alternative to institutional religion.

These scenes capture what film studies researcher Catherine Wheatley identifies as an emerging tradition of“postsecular” cinema. That is, works that play with the boundaries between belief and unbelief, questioning both the certainty of the theist and the atheist. That approach offers“enchantment, awe and wonder without the politicising constraints of traditional religious faith”.

In what is quickly becoming one of the show's most beloved scenes, Anya and Elise perform an emotional dance duet to Jeff Buckley's Lover, You Should've Come Over. The camera revolves around the two actors as the surrounding spotlights are successively switched off. The dark background increasingly contrasts against their all-white costumes and plunges the couple into an otherworldly bubble.

It's a transcendent experience in which the girls move in unison in a way that enables them to lose track of their social inhibitions. The awe on display here is not for God, but for the gut-wrenching, all-consuming power of a queer teenage crush.

Catholicism and queerness at the cinema

On-screen portrayals of Christianity and queerness have seen a notable surge in the past decade. Many films showcase the inner turmoil of a closeted protagonist, often within an insulated religious group, as in You Can Live Forever (2022).

Others intensify that conflict by focusing on so-called “conversion therapies”. Examples include Boy Erased (2018), Fair Haven (2016) and The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018). The latter stars The Body's creator Quinn Shephard as Cameron's girlfriend.

But I'm A Cheerleader (1999) is perhaps the most iconic lesbian conversion drama. It bridges two popular approaches in queer Christian films: stories about conversion therapy and comedies that mock religious homophobia rather than leaning into heavy drama.

Falling loosely within this category, the nunsploitation trend of the 1970s has found a renaissance in The Little Hours (2017) and Benedetta (2021). Both films feature lesbian themes in their irreverent critiques of Christianity and power.

This boom in queer religious media seems to be symptomatic of the progressively increasing influence of Christian nationalism on politics, particularly in the US. Some of the 21st century's most heated debates have revolved around the role of religion in shaping legislation. Key examples include the overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022 and the rollout of various anti-trans measures since Donald Trump's re-election.

As partisanship deepens and the far right gains ground, growing numbers of Republicans are embracing ideas aligned with Christian nationalism. Meanwhile, Democrats face pressure to shift further to the right, a dynamic that both fuels and appeases rising anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment across the US.

The petition calling for The Body to be cancelled claims that“Netflix would never do this to Muslim or Hindu families”. That argument only reinforces the link between the backlash against the series and an idealised vision of a white, heteronormative Christian nation. A nation often framed by Trump's rhetoric as being under threat.

Through its creative choices, Shephard's series directly challenges the assumption of Christian dominance that anchors this worldview. Displacing the centrality of Catholic belief systems through a humorous irreverence and a transcendent queer desire, The Body manages to offer political critique while packaging it all in a highly marketable aesthetic.

Ultimately, the show turns what critics call blasphemy into something joyful, stylish and hard to ignore. It's a reminder to viewers that queer desire needs no permission from tradition to feel sacred.