PhD Candidate, French and US Screen Studies, University of Warwick

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I am currently undertaking an AHRC-funded PhD in the psychology of lesbian women in contemporary French and US film at the University of Warwick (2024-28). Recruiting queer and other critical theory, my work aims to shed light on portrayals of queer psychology beyond the common narratives of pathology and mental suffering, while questioning the recent wider cultural turn towards 'positivity'.

I am currently a Graduate Teaching Associate at the University of Warwick, and have previously held a teaching position at the Université Côte d'Azur in Nice.

–present PhD Researcher in French and US Screen Studies, University of Warwick

2020 University of Warwick, MA French and Francophone Studies

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