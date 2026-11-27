MENAFN - The Conversation) Most people who play video games can spend hours enjoying them without experiencing any problems. But for a small minority, gaming becomes so important that relationships, education or work begin to suffer. How can we tell when enthusiasm has become a disorder?

In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) formally recognised gaming disorder in its International Classification of Diseases. It describes a persistent pattern in which someone loses control over gaming, gives it priority over other activities and continues playing despite harmful consequences. For a diagnosis, the behaviour must seriously affect everyday life, usually for at least 12 months.

The diagnosis has prompted debate. Gaming brings enjoyment and social connection to millions of people, and researchers disagree about where intense involvement ends and a clinical problem begins.

In 2013, the American Psychiatric Association included“internet gaming disorder” in its diagnostic manual. However, it classified it as a condition requiring further study rather than an established diagnosis. The WHO subsequently adopted its own diagnostic criteria for gaming disorder.

I have researched problematic gaming for decades, beginning with work examining similarities between video games and slot machines. Researchers use terms such as“excessive gaming”,“problematic gaming” and“gaming addiction”, sometimes interchangeably. I regard addiction as the extreme end of a spectrum of gaming-related difficulties. The crucial question is whether someone is losing control and experiencing harm.

Why some people are more vulnerable

In a review of research, my colleagues and I examined what may contribute to the development of gaming disorder. We found that no single factor explains it. Personality, motivations for playing, mental health, biological differences and the design of games can all play a part.

Research has repeatedly found an association between gaming disorder and a personality trait known as neuroticism. People with higher levels of neuroticism tend to be more sensitive to stress and more prone to negative emotions.

People who experience more anxiety or distress may find virtual worlds reassuring or easier to control than their everyday circumstances. Gaming can offer temporary relief, but relying on it to escape difficulties may become problematic.

Gaming disorder has been linked to depression and anxiety. Research also suggests that people with ADHD or autism may be more likely to develop problems with gaming. Some studies have found a link between problematic gaming and suicidal thoughts, although this does not mean that gaming causes them.

However, much of this research on mental health examines people's gaming habits and mental health at a single point in time. We cannot assume that gaming causes these difficulties, or that they necessarily cause gaming disorder. The relationship may work in both directions.

Studies using brain scans have identified differences in the brains of some people with problematic gaming. These differences occur in areas involved in how people respond to rewards, make decisions and control their behaviour.

Similar findings have been reported in research on other addictions. However, we cannot tell from these studies whether the brain differences existed before the gaming problems began or developed alongside them.

The games people choose may also matter.“Massively multiplayer online role-playing games” have frequently been associated with problematic gaming. In these games, large numbers of players share a virtual world that continues to exist even when they log off.

Researchers have also identified links with shooting and strategy games. But games vary considerably, as do the people who play them. A game's genre alone does not make it addictive.

Game design can encourage repeated play through challenges, achievements and rewards. Some rewards arrive unpredictably, giving players a reason to try again because the next attempt might bring something valuable.

Psychologists call one form of this“variable-ratio reinforcement”. Players receive rewards but cannot predict how many attempts it will take to earn them. Such reward systems can help explain why some players find it difficult to stop, although their effects differ from person to person.

There are also concerns about how some games make money. Some games offer microtransactions, which allow players to spend real money on items or features within the game. These include loot boxes, which provide random virtual rewards without players knowing exactly what they will receive. The resemblance to gambling has attracted particular attention because loot boxes can be available to children.

A systematic review of research found associations between spending on loot boxes and both problematic gambling and gaming. However, this evidence does not establish that buying loot boxes causes either condition. Nor does it establish that buying loot boxes leads people into gambling later.

When should someone seek help?

One warning sign is being unable to cut back on gaming despite repeated attempts. Others include withdrawing from relationships or losing interest in other activities. Some people continue playing even when gaming is seriously affecting their work or education.

Some people become irritable or anxious when they cannot play, or conceal how much time they spend gaming. No single warning sign is enough to diagnose gaming disorder, but ongoing problems deserve attention.

If gaming is taking over someone's life, they can seek help from a GP or mental health professional. These professionals can help assess the problem and determine whether specialist support is needed.

In England, the NHS also has a National Centre for Gaming Disorders, which provides specialist support for people aged 13 and over.

It is equally important to remember that many people play for long periods without suffering any harm. As I have argued throughout my research, the difference between a healthy enthusiasm and an addiction is that one adds to life while the other takes away from it.