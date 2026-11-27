Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Behavioural Addiction, Nottingham Trent University

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Dr. Mark Griffiths is Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Behavioural Addiction at the Nottingham Trent University. He is internationally known for his work into behavioural addictions and has won over 25 awards including the 1994 John Rosecrance Research Prize for“outstanding scholarly contributions to the field of gambling research”, and a North American 2006 Lifetime Achievement Award For Contributions To The Field Of Youth Gambling“in recognition of his dedication, leadership, and pioneering contributions to the field of youth gambling”. More recent awards include the 2013 Lifetime Research Award from the US National Council on Problem Gambling and the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award for the Study of Behavioral Addictions from the International Society for the Study of Behavioral Addictions for“outstanding contributions to and a lasting impact on the study of behavioral addictions over the course of their career, demonstrating a lifetime commitment to the field” He has published over 1700 research papers, seven books, over 200 book chapters, and over 1500 other articles. He also does a lot of freelance journalism and has appeared on over 3500 radio and television programmes since 1988. In 2004 he was awarded the Joseph Lister Prize for Social Sciences by the British Association for the Advancement of Science for being one of the UK's“outstanding scientific communicators”. His awards also include the 2006 Excellence in the Teaching of Psychology Award by the British Psychological Society and the British Psychological Society Fellowship Award for“exceptional contributions to psychology”.

–present Director of the International Gaming Research Unit, Nottingham Trent University

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