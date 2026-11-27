MENAFN - The Conversation) It was a cold October night in 2001 when Rudolf Rupp, a 52-year-old farmer from a small town in Bavaria, Germany, vanished. He had gone out drinking at a local bar, as he often did, and never came home. His wife reported him missing, but no one could find a trace of him or his car. For almost two years, it was as if he had just vanished into thin air. No clues, no body. Just silence.

Then the rumours started.

Neighbours gossiped that something terrible had happened at the farm – and that Rupp's family had killed him. The police began to suspect his wife, two teenage daughters, and the boyfriend of one of the girls. All four eventually confessed.

The story they told was gruesome: that Rudolf had been ambushed, beaten to death, cut into pieces, and disposed of by feeding him to the farm dogs. The case, especially the grisly details of the confessions, drew nationwide media attention in Germany.

But soon after, they took it all back, saying they had been pressured by investigators and that their confessions were not true. They all had intellectual disabilities, and they said they were coerced by police.

In 2005, despite the fact that no body or any type of evidence was found, they were convicted based solely on those confessions. Even though they had recanted their confessions and insisted they were innocent.

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Then, in 2009, eight years after Rupp vanished, his car was pulled from a river. His remains were inside, still in one piece, sitting in the driver's seat. There were no signs that he had been beaten up or cut up. The horrifying story the family had told could not possibly have happened.

The case was reopened, and in a full retrial before the Landshut Regional Court the family was acquitted in 2011. They spent several years in prison for a crime they did not commit, a story they had confessed to under pressure.

No one ever formally investigated how the family's specific confessions were extracted. The family's defence had long claimed coercion, and over time some corroborating evidence emerged.

Police had filmed themselves having the suspects“reconstruct” the crime at the farm, and a criminal law professor who later reviewed that footage described the officers' approach as inquisitorial and leading, saying suspects simply could not be questioned that way.

Separately, a scrap dealer whom police suspected of disposing of Rupp's car testified at the retrial that, when he would not give the statement investigators wanted, an officer from the same police unit held a service weapon to his head. No officer was investigated. Instead, prosecutors put the scrap dealer on trial for making a false accusation. In December 2012, the court acquitted him.

All four family members were described by their defence lawyer as having cognitive vulnerabilities, which made them especially susceptible to coercive questioning. And although it became clear the family had confessed to something they did not do, they were never compensated, because the retrial court held them partly responsible for their own false statements.

Sadly, the Rupp case is far from unique.

Wrongful convictions and the EUREX database

When Ina Post addressed the audience at the European Innocence Network meeting in Amsterdam in 2019, the room fell silent. Her presence was calm, but the weight of her story was overwhelming.

In 1986, she was wrongfully convicted in the Netherlands of murdering an elderly woman she cared for. The only evidence was a confession. A confession she gave after hours of intense, suggestive police interrogation while in a psychologically vulnerable state. There was no forensic proof, and much of what she had said turned out to be factually incorrect. Still, it took more than two decades of legal struggle before she was finally acquitted in 2010.

Listening to her that day was deeply moving. The room was silent – you could have heard a pin drop. Her story was not just about what had happened to her, it was about how easily justice can go wrong, and how hard it is to make it right again. Her words stayed with us.

As researchers in the field of false confessions and wrongful convictions, we asked ourselves: how many others have suffered similar fates? We knew that the United States tracked exoneration cases through the National Registry of Exonerations, but Europe had no central database, no coordinated effort to track wrongful convictions. There were no numbers, no overview of the problem and no one was trying to change that.

That is why we created EUREX – the European Registry of Exonerations. Its mission is to archive and analyse exonerations across Europe. EUREX is a centralised database that collects and publishes information about cases where individuals were wrongfully convicted and later cleared of all charges.

Beyond documenting these cases, EUREX seeks to understand their causes and consequences, identify systemic patterns, and ultimately contribute to improving legal decision-making. In the long run, we aim to lead empirical research that tests these patterns and informs reforms to prevent future miscarriages of justice.

Wrongful convictions are often thought of as rare and tragic mistakes. But the reality is more complex.

So far, we have documented 150 cases in 20 countries since 1981 in which people were officially declared innocent after years – sometimes decades – behind bars.

Together, these individuals lost more than 970 years of freedom. Our first systematic analysis of the registry (covering the first 144 cases and published in 2026 in Forensic Science International: Synergy) showed that most had been convicted of very serious crimes such as murder or sexual assault. This highlights the devastating consequences when errors occur in high-stakes trials.

Read more: 'People think you come out... and live happily ever after. If only.' The reality of life after wrongful conviction

These numbers are exactly why a project like EUREX matters: at its launch, Saul Kassin, a social psychologist who specialises in false confessions, described the registry as filling a real gap in the field, one that could give researchers, legal practitioners, and policymakers across Europe a shared evidence base for understanding how wrongful convictions happen – something that has been missing until now.

Innocence lawyer, Geert-Jan Knoops, speaking at the same event, put it more bluntly:“With EUREX, we now have objective proof that we are not dealing with isolated incidents.”

False confessions

Across the world, false confessions have played a significant role in wrongful convictions. For example, about 35% of the cases in EUREX involve someone who confessed to a crime they did not commit.

Research shows that often false confessions happen to the most vulnerable: teenagers, people with intellectual disabilities, and those with mental health issues. Under pressure in a police interrogation, they may say what the interrogators want to hear – just to get out of the room. In many cases, the combination of personal vulnerabilities and stressful surroundings creates a powerful mix of factors that can lead to a false confession.

Scientists have identified three types of false confessions: voluntary, coerced-compliant and coerced-internalised. A voluntary false confession happens when someone steps forward without any pressure, often to protect someone else, gain attention, or because they mistakenly believe confessing will benefit them. Coerced-compliant confessions occur when a suspect knows they are innocent but gives in simply to end the interrogation or secure what seems like a better deal. Finally, coerced-internalised confessions are the most disturbing: after intense questioning, a person may start doubting their own memory and come to believe they committed the crime.

The kind that shows up most often in courts is the coerced one. These confessions typically follow hours of questioning, psychological manipulation, and physical or emotional exhaustion. Suspects may be deprived of sleep, denied breaks, or led to believe that confessing is the only way out. Without a lawyer present, vulnerable people are especially likely to agree to whatever investigators suggest.

False confession expert Gisli Gudjonsson, writing in a Frontiers in Psychology editorial summarising his own 40-year review of the science, explained:“Until detailed analysis of real-life cases, peer-reviewed research, and DNA exonerations began to emerge in the 1980s and 1990s, it was widely believed that only those with intellectual disabilities or mental illness were susceptible to giving false confessions. This 'common sense' view is a fallacy. False confessions are caused by a dynamic process and a combination of 'risk factors', which is not confined to the mentally impaired. In fact, most of those who give a coerced confession to police are not mentally impaired.”

Once a confession is made, even if it is false and there is no other evidence, it can shape how everyone sees the case, from law enforcement to judges. It becomes hard to undo. Generally, people assume that no one would confess to something they did not do, so distinguishing false confessions from genuine ones is extremely challenging.

That is why the story of the Rupp family should serve as a warning about what can go wrong when confessions are treated as proof, even when there is no other evidence.

How widespread is the problem?

And yet, these numbers only tell part of the story. EUREX uses a deliberately strict definition: it only includes cases in which someone was convicted by final judgment and later officially cleared after the case was reopened, through an acquittal or a formal declaration of innocence. Countless other cases never clear that bar. Doubts may linger for years, new evidence may surface too late, or legal hurdles, procedural limits and institutional resistance may close the door before a case can be reopened at all. The real number of wrongful convictions is almost certainly higher than any registry can capture.

It is hard to say whether wrongful convictions themselves are becoming more or less frequent. What does seem to be rising is our ability and willingness to catch them. More than half of the exonerations we found happened after 2010, which probably reflects growing efforts to revisit old cases, improve fair investigative practices, and develop more transparent review processes.

One thing the registry makes clear is that wrongful convictions can happen to almost anyone. Exonerees come from different countries, income levels, professions, and ethnic backgrounds. Most are men, but this mirrors the prison population as a whole: men account for the vast majority of people convicted of serious crimes such as murder and sexual assault.

As Saul Kassin, who has spent decades studying wrongful convictions, said in an interview with us:

Wrongful convictions aren't explained by who the exonerated individuals are, but by what they lose. On average, the exonerees we found were about 36 years old at the time of their conviction – an age when most people are building careers, starting families, and laying plans for the future. Losing those years leaves scars that are personal, social, and financial all at once.

In subsequent interviews, Ina Post has described what that loss feels like:“I was 30 years old when I was arrested. I was married. My husband and I wanted children. While I was in detention, I decided to get a divorce. When you are imprisoned, you rob your partner of their life, too.”

Wrongful convictions are better understood not as a matter of who is convicted, but of how convictions come about. The patterns identified by these cases reflect precisely this: recurring flaws in the processes that produce them.

False confessions, like the ones at the centre of the Rupp and Post cases, appear in 35% of cases we have examined. Flawed forensic evidence played a role in 24%, a reminder that scientific-sounding evidence is only as reliable as the people collecting, evaluating and interpreting it. Eyewitness misidentification (23%) and false accusations (35%) round out the list, underlining just how fallible human memory and perception can be under pressure.

One of the registry's most striking findings concerns what happens to the actual perpetrator. In 91 cases, an innocent person was convicted for a crime committed by someone else, and in roughly 40% of those, the real culprit was never identified at all.

That means the system failed twice: once by punishing the wrong person, and again by leaving the guilty one free. As Kassin warns:“When you close a case on an innocent person, you leave the offender free to reoffend – and they often do.”

The scale of this risk is stark: a study of 109 real perpetrators later identified in the United States found that 94% went on to commit further crimes, including murder, while innocent people sat behind bars in their place. Failing to catch the true offender does not just deny justice to the wrongfully convicted; it puts the public in danger.

'My nightmare is over' – Tomasz Komenda

On New Year's Eve 1996, 15-year-old Małgorzata Kwiatkowska vanished after a party in Miłoszyce, a small village in south-western Poland. What started as a festive New Year's Eve ended tragically when her dead body was discovered in the snow the next morning. She had been raped and left to die of internal injuries and hypothermia. The crime scene revealed multiple DNA profiles, bite marks, and other forensic clues – yet for years, the case went cold.

Then, in 2000, a TV programme about the unsolved murder aired a composite sketch of a man seen with Małgorzata on the night she disappeared. A viewer tipped off police, claiming it resembled Tomasz Komenda. Despite thin physical evidence and an alibi that held up, Komenda was arrested, charged, and while insisting he was innocent, convicted in 2003. He was sentenced to 15 years, later extended to 25 years on appeal.

Because Komenda refused to admit guilt, he was ineligible for parole. Over nearly two decades in prison, he endured physical abuse, isolation, and psychological torment, and attempted suicide more than once.“I thought I would never get out,” he later told TVN24.“I thought they would kill me in prison”.

The case cracked open in 2016, when a police officer reviewing old cases spotted major flaws in the original investigation. New DNA testing excluded Komenda entirely and instead pointed to two other men.

Komenda walked free on March 15, 2018, after 18 years in prison. That May, the Polish Supreme Court formally overturned his conviction and declared him innocent. Standing on the courtroom steps after spending 6,540 days behind bars for a crime he did not commit, Komenda told reporters:“My nightmare is over”.

But freedom did not erase what prison had done to him. In a television interview Komenda described how fear and anxiety followed him into daily life.“Even now, I get scared when I hear a loud noise. I still dream about the prison”.

In 2021, he was awarded nearly 13 million zloty (about €2.75 million) in compensation for the years he had lost. But, as he and many other exonerees have said, no amount of money can make up for the lost years.

Psychological research supports what Komenda described. A landmark 2004 study found that wrongfully convicted people often develop post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and other lasting emotional wounds. In some cases it is severe enough to resemble the aftermath of torture.

A later systematic review reached a similar conclusion, observing that the psychological toll of being wrongfully accused is often severe and long-lasting, and that it can quietly erode someone's sense of identity, health, relationships, finances, and trust in institutions, while adding a lingering social stigma.

That stigma tends to outlast the conviction itself. Even after exoneration, many people struggle to find work, secure housing, and rebuild a social life. They are often without any of the structured support that is typically offered to parolees. So in practice, being cleared of a crime does not always mean the sentence is over. For many exonerees, it just becomes a different kind of life sentence.

For Komenda, that second sentence was cruelly brief. In May 2024, he died of cancer at just 46 years old. His case prompted a national reckoning in Poland over police misconduct and flawed forensic work, and it pushed the question of how Europe treats exonerees onto the wider public agenda.

Wrongful convictions are not just legal failures. They are human ones. Komenda's story is a painful reminder of the damage they do and of how long the road to healing can be, even after freedom is won.

Addressing the problem

Across Europe, reform has often come in the wake of scandal. In the Netherlands, the Schiedammer Park murder case exposed serious flaws in investigative practices and prosecutorial oversight. Public outrage led the College of Procurators General to set up the Commissie-Posthumus in 2005.

Its landmark report identified real vulnerabilities in how criminal cases were built and recommended concrete fixes; among them, bringing in independent forensic advisors and building explicit safeguards against“tunnel vision” – the tendency for investigators to fixate on one suspect and stop questioning their own theory.

These recommendations also led to the creation of the Adviescommissie Afgesloten Strafzaken (ACAS) in 2012, an advisory body that can recommend cases for reopening when new evidence casts doubt on a conviction.

Norway has gone further still, establishing a Criminal Cases Review Commission with full statutory powers to reopen convictions whenever significant new evidence emerges (unlike the Dutch ACAS, which can only advise the Prosecutor General and does not have the power to reopen cases itself).

By December 2020, the Norwegian commission had reopened 351 cases. One of its most striking successes is the case of Viggo Kristiansen, convicted in 2001 (and again on appeal in 2002) of raping and murdering two young girls in Kristiansand, and given Norway's maximum sentence at the time: 21 years. The case against him rested on a co-defendant's testimony, weak DNA traces, and a psychological profile. Kristiansen spent nearly two decades insisting he was innocent and filing appeals that went nowhere.

Then in 2021, the commission agreed to reopen the case: new DNA testing excluded him, and witness statements that had previously been dismissed turned out to support his alibi after all. In December 2022, the Borgarting Court of Appeal acquitted him outright, concluding his co-defendant had acted alone. Kristiansen later received substantial compensation. His case makes the argument for independent review bodies: they give a wrongful conviction a real, structured path back to court.

In the United Kingdom, concerns about miscarriages of justice led to the creation of a dedicated review body in 1997 – the Criminal Cases Review Commission. But the watchdog has been plunged into crisis and faced relentless criticism about the way it has handled recent cases.

Read more: The miscarriage of justice watchdog is failing at its only job – here's how to fix it

But such safeguards are far from universal. For example, Belgium and Portugal record zero exonerations in the registry, almost certainly not because their justice systems get it right every time, but because structural barriers make miscarriages of justice harder to surface or overturn in the first place. Narrow rules for reopening closed cases, no independent review commission, and limited legal aid after conviction all add up to a system where mistakes can simply stay buried.

At the European level, the gap is even wider. Criminal justice is still handled almost entirely at the national level, and there's no EU-wide framework for catching or correcting wrongful convictions. Human rights law offers broad principles, but not the practical tools needed to identify and fix specific errors.

“One does not easily get past 24 lost years,” said Post, who spent four years in prison and more than two decades fighting to finally clear her name.

Wrongful convictions will never be eliminated entirely, but they can be made rarer, easier to detect, and faster to repair. Independent review commissions, safeguards against coercive interrogations, and robust forensic standards are not abstract ideals – they are practical steps grounded in evidence.

Building these reforms into national systems and pooling what is learned across borders is how Europe makes sure that justice does not fail the very people it is meant to protect.

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