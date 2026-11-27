Associate Professor of Legal Psychology, Maastricht University

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Dr. Schell-Leugers is an Associate Professor of Legal Psychology who has been teaching at the Liberal Arts and Sciences Honours College of Maastricht University for over 15 years. Her research focuses on false confessions and their impact on wrongful convictions. She is particularly interested in examining risk factors for innocent suspects in police custody and the gap between science and practice in the field of Legal Psychology. Since 2024, she also brings this expertise into practice as a lay judge in German courts, a role she holds through 2028.

Together with two colleagues, she co-founded the European Registry of Exonerations (EUREX). The goal of EUREX is to collect data on European cases of miscarriages of justice and establish an online registry to inform academics, legal professionals, police practitioners, policy makers, and the public on the number, causes, and consequences of wrongful convictions in Europe. EUREX is a member of the European Innocence Network and the Wrongful Conviction International Law Task Force.

She coordinates and teaches topics in Legal Psychology and Violence Prevention. At the Centre for European Studies, she co-coordinates and teaches a course in Forensic Psychology. Furthermore, she supervises undergraduate research projects, Bachelor and Master Theses, and PhD students in the field of Legal Psychology. Since 2023, she is the Director of Research at UCM.

Furthermore, she is invested in working toward a healthy work-life balance for academics. She has been a member of the University Council for four years (2019-2023). She was a member of the Maastricht Young Academy (MYA) from 2022 to 2026, serving as its Chair from 2024 to 2026.

–present Associate Professor of Legal Psychology, Maastricht University

Experience