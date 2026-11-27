MENAFN - The Conversation) Gas exporters will have to reserve up to 20% of their production for the domestic market from 2028 under the federal government's new domestic gas reservation scheme.

Australia is a major gas producer, but until now, governments on the east coast have had limited capacity to restrict or control gas exports and reserve gas for domestic consumers.

The aim of the new scheme is to increase domestic gas supply, improve energy security and bring prices down.

How does the scheme work?

The scheme imposes a domestic supply obligation on exporters of liquid natural gas (LNG). This means they must make up to 20% of their export volumes available to the domestic market.

The scheme includes exceptions for gas committed under existing contracts, other domestic gas reservation arrangements, or infrastructure constraints. The supply obligation is also subject to some local variations.

So, 20% is the maximum supply obligation, but it is not fixed across the board. The exact percentage for each gas exporter will be determined by the Australian Energy Regulator, who will adjust it in accordance with domestic demand and the goal of achieving a 10% surplus.

Read more: Is Australia's gas reservation scheme really aimed at Santos?

Why do we need a domestic gas reservation scheme?

Despite producing and exporting huge amounts of gas, Australia has seen periods of tight supply and high prices, particularly on the east coast.

A reservation policy can prevent large quantities of Australian gas being exported internationally without regard to the needs of Australian consumers. Gas is important for households, as well as for electricity generation and industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, fertilisers and food processing.

The scheme aims to increase the amount of gas available domestically. This should reduce scarcity, improve competition between suppliers and, hopefully, put downward pressure on wholesale prices.

Increasing the domestic supply of gas will not necessarily guarantee cheaper prices, as the scheme does not set the price of gas. Rather, the aim of the scheme is to change the dynamics of gas supply.

The reasoning is that if more gas is available for domestic consumers, competition will increase, making gas more affordable.

However, what consumers ultimately pay will depend upon a range of other factors. These could include retailer contracts, infrastructure and market conditions.

For example, the scheme does not address costs associated with transporting gas from the exporter's gas fields or processing facilities to the domestic market.

Will it be effective?

If properly designed, the scheme is likely to achieve a 10% supply buffer. Hopefully, this additional supply will translate into lower prices over time.

However, there are concerns about the impact of the scheme. Gas producers have argued that if the government forces more gas into the domestic market and prices fall too far, it could undermine incentives to invest in new production.

Evidence from Western Australia, which has had a domestic reservation policy since 2006, suggests this may not happen. A 2022 Senate inquiry found Western Australian domestic gas prices were less than half those on the east coast, attributing this substantially to the reservation policy.

Further, the large margins from gas exports allowed major projects to absorb the cost of the reservation policy.

Another concern is whether the scheme has been rigorously designed. The scheme introduces a complex system of production baselines which will need to be determined and interpreted by the Australian Energy Regulator. The details of this process – and the compliance arrangements – will be extremely important.

If the rules are found to be too opaque, gas exporters may try to meet their obligations by reallocating existing supply rather than genuinely making more gas available to Australian consumers.

The ultimate success of the scheme will depend on the detail. In particular, whether it genuinely delivers additional gas – and whether it can secure this supply without discouraging future investment.