Professor of Law, Deakin University

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Samantha Hepburn teaches in mining and energy law, environmental law, natural resources law, water law, native title and land law.

Her research interests include: climate governance, energy transitions, and natural resource jurisprudence.

Samantha has taught and researched at Monash, the Australian National University and Deakin University. Samantha has published extensively in her area of research. She has a book published with Cambridge University Press on Mining and Energy Law and Policy in Australia which is about to be released in its 2nd edition. She also has a book with Lexis Nexis on Australian Property Law which is in its 5th edition and a book with Federation Press on Principles of Equity and Trusts which is in its 6th edition. Samantha has published in scholarly journals in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom



2013–present Professor, Deakin

2007–2009 Associate Professor, ANU 2001–2005 Senior Lecturer, Deakin University

2005 University of Melbourne, Ph D (Law)



2011 Australian Property Law: Cases, Materials and Analysis, (Book) Published by Lexis Nexis

2010 'Statutory verification of Water Rights: The 'Insuperable' Difficulties of Propertising Water', Academic Journal Article (2010) 3 Australian Property Law Journal 14 2009 'Carbon Rights as New Property: the Benefits of Statutory Verification', Academic Journal Article ( 31 Sydney Law Review 239)



Environmental And Natural Resources Law (180111) Property Law (Excl. Intellectual Property Law) (180124)

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