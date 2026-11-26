MENAFN - The Conversation) When negotiators from Russia, the United States and Ukraine met in Abu Dhabi recently for peace talks on ending the Ukraine war, the Russians pushed a long-held demand for a new security architecture for Europe. Washington has appeared open to this, with US President Donald Trump touting a“big, beautiful agreement” that“might involve all of Europe”.

While little was revealed about what such a framework would look like specifically, a recent speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov provides some clues.

At a security conference in Minsk, Belarus, earlier this month, Lavrov proposed a new security architecture for the entire Eurasian continent.

Reiterating the claim Russia has long made to justify its war in Ukraine, Lavrov said NATO had repeatedly pledged not to expand eastward to contain Russia, but did so anyway. And, he said, the West is now pursuing a new“NATO-style military-political bloc in Asia”.

In response, Lavrov said Russia wanted to build a new security framework that would encompass all of Europe and Asia – echoing the Soviet Union's communist alliances during the Cold War.

A new arrangement like this would be“committed to the principles of indivisible security, openness and equality”, Lavrov said, adding European nations were welcome to join. Russia does not“desire nor plan any war whatsoever with Europe”, he stressed. But he added:

A security proposal based on“sovereignty” and“equality” may sound appealing to some states across the region. However, there are several reasons to be sceptical.

What Europe wants

The prevailing view in Europe is that Russia is the continent's principal security threat. So, the idea of European states joining Russia in a new arrangement of any sort is unlikely to gain broad acceptance.

And despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims he is not against“having a dialogue with Europe, Moscow has made clear it does not want European representatives in the Ukraine peace talks. So it stands to reason Europe wouldn't have a voice in a future security agreement either.

That said, the political view towards Russia in Europe is evolving. As economic pressures continue to mount, support for right-wing, populist parties is growing, including one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, Germany.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party opposes financial and military support for Ukraine, arguing the war is not in Germany's national interests.

In fact, its platform in one recent eastern state election where it finished first called for a revival of Russian language teaching, an end to sanctions and closer energy ties with Russia.

This highlights the diversity of views in some countries on both the war and Europe's broader strategic priorities.

Some have raised the possibility of a more robust Organization for Security and Co-operation (the only European security group that Russia belongs to), or a revived NATO-Russia Council. However, this seems far-fetched in the absence of trust between the two sides.

Many in Europe believe Russia's true aims for a new security framework are to carve up the continent into Cold War-era spheres of influence and expand its influence beyond its borders.

Read more: Russia wanted a new world order. This wasn't the one it had in mind

What China wants

Second, it remains unclear how China, the region's other major power, and its own security ambitions fit within Russia's vision.

Chinese foreign policy has long emphasised a principle of not interfering in the domestic affairs of other states. This has proven attractive to many authoritarian countries. At the same time, China has successfully advanced major global economic initiatives, notably the Belt and Road Initiative. And Beijing often promotes its own vision of the international order.

As such, Russia's proposed security framework would need to accommodate another major power with its own interests and priorities.

Despite their growing cooperation in recent years, China and Russia are also competing for influence in a pivotal Eurasian region – Central Asia. While Russia has traditionally been the dominant power in the region, China has quietly advanced to the point where it can now compete with, if not surpass, Russia's influence.

What the rest of Asia wants

Lastly, Eurasia is already home to a complex landscape of international organisations, blocs and multilateral security agreements. Beyond the European Union, these include the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the BRICS (the group originally comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), and the Gulf Cooperation Council, among others.

Each of these groupings has its own distinct strategic interests and priorities. So, it remains unclear how a new Russia-led security framework would interact with these groups, or potentially compete with them.

Indeed, there seems to be a growing preference, especially in Asia, for smaller alliances between countries with similar ideological world views, such as the new security pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

At the same time, other nations, particularly those in Southeast Asia, have held fast to their non-aligned status, preferring to seek partnerships with an array of countries that suit a variety of interests.

Read more: What Australia could learn from its Southeast Asian neighbours about power and the changing global order

What comes next?

We may be witnessing the gradual erosion of the post-second world war international order. Now, the big question is what comes next.

While Russia's aims seem reminiscent of Soviet influence during the Cold War, this is a new world, and there are too many hurdles for its vision of a new security framework to become a reality.

New international orders do not emerge overnight. Rather, they evolve through the cumulative decisions of states pursuing their own interests, forming new alignments, alliances and partnerships along the way.