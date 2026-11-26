Dr. Dilnoza Ubaydullaeva is a Lecturer at the National Security College, Australian National University. Prior to joining ANU, she was a Lecturer in Government at Flinders University. Dilnoza's research interests include securitisation theory, international security, the geopolitics of Eurasia, radicalisation, Russian foreign policy in Central Asia and the nexus of security and policymaking in higher education. Dilnoza was a Visiting Research Fellow at the Elliott School of International Affairs, George Washington University.

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