MENAFN - The Conversation) Bread bags, shopping bags, cling wrap, lolly wrappers. The vast volume of those soft plastics is expected to grow from 370,000–400,000 tonnes in 2025 to 515,000 tonnes in 2033. That's more than three times the weight of the Sydney Opera House.

Australia's lack of action to reduce soft plastics – coupled with insufficient processing capacity and limited markets for recycled products – has seen past attempts at plastic recycling schemes fail.

This year, it's become possible again to drop off soft plastics to recycling bins at more than 700 Woolworths supermarkets.

But recycling is still struggling. Some recycling companies have entered administration, unable to pay their debts. Others warn they may follow within weeks.

Here's how Australia got here and what more we could do.

How we got here

For years, many Australians dutifully carted bags of soft plastics to their local supermarkets to stuff into collection bins. Over decades, the packaging industry shifted the burden of recycling onto consumers.

Clean soft plastics can be recycled into products: from new packaging and rubbish bags to bins, shipping pallets, crates and sound walls.

Known as REDcycle, the national recycling scheme collapsed in 2022. Australia's processing capacity couldn't keep up with the volume, while demand for recycled products had fallen sharply.

After REDcycle's failure, authorities discovered 44 secret stockpiles and warehouses across Australia. These were filled with about 11,000 tonnes of soft plastics, collected for recycling but never processed.

How the current system was built

Supermarkets Woolworths, Coles and Aldi then took over responsibility for the stockpiles and worked together to restart collection. Supermarket trials resumed two years ago.

Today's voluntary scheme is funded by participating packaging producers and retailers.

Since 2020, successive Coalition and Labor federal governments have committed more than A$300 million to boost recycling in Australia, on top of $1 billion in combined government and industry investment.

That $300 million has been spent on expanding recycling capacity for a range of materials, including soft plastics, glass, tyres, paper and cardboard.

These investments helped address some of the capacity constraints that once plagued REDcycle. By June this year, all of the once-secret REDcycle stockpiles had been processed.

But the industry's troubles are far from over.

Recent signs of trouble

In June 2023, Australia's state and federal environment ministers committed to mandatory packaging standards, including minimum recycled-content requirements. These were meant to boost demand for local, recycled plastic.

But in September this year, the federal government shelved that promise. It's deferred introducing those changes anytime this parliamentary term due to cost-of-living concerns.

Meanwhile, some businesses have also been shutting down.

In August, Adelaide's Recycling Plastics Australia entered voluntary administration. It had been planning an expansion into soft plastics recycling, for which it had won a $20 million Commonwealth grant.

This month, NSW recycler iQRenew warned its facility near Taree, which can recycle up to 14,000 tonnes of soft plastics a year, is on the brink of closing.

What more could we do?

Australia needs more than just enough collection bins and facilities to process soft plastic.

The industry body representing recyclers, the Australian Council of Recycling, has argued we need clearer national rules to make it easier for recyclers to stay in business.

What might that look like?

“Extended producer responsibility”: this would mean businesses placing soft plastic packaging on the market contribute to the costs of collecting and recycling it, as an incentive not to produce excessive packaging in the first place.

This is not revolutionary: it's already been done overseas, including in Japan, South Korea and Europe.

On its own, it's not a perfect solution: the European Parliament recently noted far more needs to be done to reduce materials in the first place. But it has led to higher recycling rates in Europe, as well as some small reductions in packaging waste.

Mandatory recycled-content requirements – which the federal government has put off until at least 2028 – are necessary. These would increase demand for recycled materials in new packaging. This is a crucial part of creating a financially sustainable industry.

Industry-commissioned modelling estimates that an extended producer responsibility would add between 9–29 cents to the average household's weekly grocery bill. This would rise to 31 cents for an average weekly bill if combined with a 30% minimum recycled-content requirement.

Other policy solutions I would argue we need to look at include:

higher waste disposal levies to encourage recycling public purchasing of recycled products to create demand for recycled plastics. and more consistent national rules to simplify waste classifications, reducing unnecessary differences between states and territories.

It's fundamentally a question of market design. For soft plastic recycling to become a commercially viable activity in Australia, we need to be applying the rules and incentives that have worked in other countries.

Otherwise, we risk watching more recycling companies go bust – or else being reliant on ongoing injections of taxpayer funding.

Read more: How the plastics industry shifted responsibility for recycling onto you, the consumer