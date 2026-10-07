Professor of Economics, Director of the Australian Institute for Business and Economics, The University of Queensland

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Flavio Menezes is a Professor of Economics and director of the Australian Institute for Business and Economics at the University of Queensland (UQ).

He is a member of the Australian Competition Tribunal, a national body set up to review key regulatory or ministerial decisions on competition, company mergers and acquisitions.

He served as Chair of the Queensland Competition Authority from June 2018 until September 2025.

He is a former president of the Economic Society of Australia (Queensland), was a member of the advisory board of the federal government's Deregulation Taskforce and an elected member of UQ's Academic Board and its Standing Committee. He is a former Head of the School of Economics at UQ, the chair of the Research Evaluation Committee for Economics and Commerce, Excellence of Research in Australia (ERA) 2018, and a member of the same committee for ERA 2015.

Professor Menezes is a fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia. He is an associate editor of Journal of Public Economic Theory. He has published extensively on the economics of auctions, competition and regulatory economics, industrial organisation, and market design.

Professor Menezes' engagement with industry and government is significant. His experience includes advising the federal government, the AEMC, the ACCC, IPART, the QCA, and the ACT and Victorian governments on market design issues in regulatory environments. He has also provided economic advice to many private and public organisations on competition and regulatory issues in defence, fisheries, gambling, electricity, oil and gas, banking, health, aged care, disability care, transport, ports, water and telecommunications.

–present Professor of Economics, University of Queensland

1993 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, PhD in Economics

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