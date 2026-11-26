MENAFN - The Conversation) Supervised injecting facilities are some of the most effective, yet most misunderstood health services in the world.

In recent days, the leader of the Victorian Liberals Jess Wilson vowed to close the Melbourne Supervised Injecting Room – the state's only such facility – if elected to govern Victoria.

This is despite clear evidence the facility in the inner-city suburb of North Richmond saves lives, reduces pressure on local ambulance services and helps many people stop using drugs.

Explaining the policy, Wilson said she'd heard from concerned families in the area that“there are people shooting up outside a primary school. It's unacceptable”.

But closing the facility won't address these concerns, and is likely to have the opposite effect. Here's how we know the supervised injecting room is working, and what we can expect if it's closed.

What the facility does

Many people have heard about supervised injection facilities from the media, but may not understand exactly what they do.

These are health services that supervise people injecting drugs and directly manage any overdoses onsite, reducing pressure on ambulances and hospitals.

Read more: What goes on inside a medically supervised injection facility?

These services do not provide drugs. But they play a key role in linking people who already use drugs to treatment and other health and social services. Among those who attend, many live on the streets and have significant mental health issues.

Why Richmond?

Melbourne's Medically Supervised Injecting Room, or MSIR, was set up in 2018 following a coroner's recommendation. The inquest showed the North Richmond area had an acute concentration of heroin overdose deaths and a higher than average number of ambulance attendances for non-fatal overdoses.

The location was chosen because it had the highest concentration of drug-related harms. North Richmond has had a street-based drug market for decades, long before the service was established.

News reports from the early 2000s show that public injecting outside Richmond West Primary School, and discarded syringes in the area, were already major community concerns, as documented in public reports before the service opened.

How we know the service works

Extensive evidence including multiple evaluations and operational data show that, since it opened in 2018, the facility has:

reduced discarded injecting equipment, such as used needles successfully managed almost 700,000 visits safely managed more than 13,000 overdoses without a single death onsite, and delivered more than 190,000 health and support interventions, such as referrals to housing services and hepatitis C testing and treatment.

Importantly, the service has supported almost 2,000 people to start on evidence-based drug treatments that reduce heroin use and crime, breaking the cycle of addiction.

A recent study showed a large (70.7%) reduction in heroin-related ambulance attendances in the area after the service opened in North Richmond. This is important at time when ambulances and emergency departments in Victoria are reporting record-breaking demand.

The international evidence for similar services consistently demonstrates that these facilities reduce overdose deaths, provide a pathway to drug treatment, and do not increase crime in the surrounding areas.

Organisations such as the Australian Medical Association clearly support keeping the service.

Victorian data demonstrates that areas without such facilities are seeing rising harms, with calls for similar facilities in the CBD and the regional city of Geelong.

All evidence points to the need for more supervised injecting services in Victoria – not closing its only facility.

What can we expect if the service is closed?

The Melbourne Supervised Injecting Room is one of the busiest supervised injecting facilities in the world. This is a sign it is located where it needs to be. A recent evaluation also called for extra facilities.

In the context of the rising overdose toll in Victoria, this would be a bad time to abandon the very services that reduce heroin deaths.

If a new government closes the injecting room, we have evidence of what may happen based on the experience of closing similar services in other countries.

The forced closure of nine supervised injecting facilities in cities in Ontario, Canada led to an almost 70% increase in demand for ambulances to respond to overdoses in the following six months.

Emergency department visits for overdose were declining while services were operating, but increased by 67% after they closed. Most concerningly, overdose deaths, also declining before these services closed, increased by 19% afterwards.

We can expect similar trends in Richmond and surrounds should the injecting room be forced to close.

We know illicit drugs are more toxic than ever. We also know these facilities do not increase drug use, and removing them will not reduce drug use.

So where will people go?

Just as the primary school used to have people regularly injecting outside it before the service was established, we would expect street-based injection and discarding of injecting equipment to become more common again.

We can also expect more people to lose their lives, and a higher chance local residents (including children) will witness public drug use, overdoses and deaths – a traumatic experience that should be avoided at all costs. This would clearly also have a negative impact on businesses and the community.

The majority of Australians already support these facilities. At a time when heroin deaths are rising in Victoria, and when public support for harm reduction services continues to increase, governments and public policy should reflect what the public wants.

The evidence clearly shows these services are essential to reducing harm for individuals and the wider community.

If this article has raised issues for you, or if you're concerned about someone you know, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015. In an emergency in Australia, call 000.