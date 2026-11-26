Professor and Deputy Director, Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University

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Professor Suzanne Nielsen (BPharmSc[Hons] PhD MPS) is the Deputy Director of the Monash Addiction Research Centre in Melbourne, and an NHMRC Leadership Fellow.

She has published over 230 peer-reviewed publications and given hundreds of national and international conference presentations. Her research has led to a greater understanding of how to identify and respond to prescription, over-the-counter and emerging drug-related problems. Her work seeks to reduce harm related to illicit and prescription drugs including through implementation of evidence-based harm-reduction strategies in a range of health settings.

Suzanne has been a registered pharmacist for over 20 years. Her clinical experience in the treatment of substance use disorders includes working in specialist drug treatment and community-based alcohol and drug treatment settings in Australia and the United Kingdom.



2022–present Professor, Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University 2018–2022 Associate professor, Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University

2008 Monash University, PhD

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