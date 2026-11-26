MENAFN - The Conversation) Communication technologies have changed so rapidly and so dramatically this century, it blinds us to the enormity of the challenges presented to the media in general – and the ABC in particular.

Just this week, the ABC announced something that would have been inconceivable 20 years ago: it is cutting one of its four television channels and pushing programs onto the world's biggest video platform, Youtube.

The ABC is willing to“cede control of the platform where its content appears, in favour of reaching audiences where they already are,” as media reporter Calum Jaspan put it.

Opportunities created by new technologies are routinely talked up – and they are exciting – but how do you incorporate them on a fixed budget, paid for by taxpayers and watched over by the hawks at News Corp Australia?

Review: Going Digital: The transformation of the ABC by Margaret Simons, (La Trobe University Press)

The ABC is one of the nation's most important cultural institutions. When it began in 1932, it was as a radio broadcaster: mainly of music and cricket, with some talks and plays. But it wasn't an independent news service until the 1940s.

Television's arrival in Australia in 1956 broadened the ABC's scope to present local and imported dramas, comedies and documentaries, as well as its own current affairs programs.

That was pretty much how things were for the next half century, until the internet's arrival spurred an avalanche of new technologies. Online video, search engines, iPods, iPads, smartphones, apps, podcasting, vodcasting, webcasting, weblogs, vlogs, social media, streaming services and most recently AI. Did I leave anything out? Probably.

For a publicly funded body whose charter requires it to provide informative, entertaining and innovative programs to“Australian society as a whole”, this meant the ABC had to make its content available on all these new platforms, glitch-free, preferably free, right now!

The ABC, however, is a large organisation. A previous chair, Ken Myer, compared it to an aircraft carrier that ploughs on for four kilometres after the commander orders“Hard a-starboard”.

Technology and a tumultuous history

You can see the increasing weight of technology when you look at histories of the national broadcaster.

Historian Ken Inglis covered the ABC's first 51 years in This is the ABC (1983). The next volume of history, Whose ABC? (2006), covered less than half that period – 23 years. Going Digital: The Transformation of the ABC, a new book by journalist Margaret Simons, updates the story by a mere decade, covering the years 2006 to 2016.

Simons has been at work on the project for several years and promises“more to come”. Another volume will incorporate some of the most tumultuous events in the ABC's history.

A sacked managing director, Michelle Guthrie – followed swiftly by the stepping down of the ABC's chair, Justin Milne. An increasingly hostile Liberal/National Party coalition government. A disastrous court case over the sacking of a casual employee, Antoinette Lattouf, over her reposting of an Instagram video from Human Rights Watch alleging Israel was using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza.

And most recently, this year, the flagship current affairs program, Four Corners, was forced to withdraw two programs about drug trafficking because of concerns about the veracity of de-identified sources.

Inglis' two volumes are rightly respected; Simons' first volume maintains their high standard. Inglis, born in 1929, grew up with the ABC – as a listener and viewer – and was always concerned to provide that perspective for his readers. Simons, also a longtime consumer of ABC programs, has been a journalist since 1982.

(In the interests of transparency, she and I were both cadets at The Age that year and have known each other since then: as colleagues, then working for competing outlets, and I was a subject of her reporting when I assisted Ray Finkelstein in a national inquiry into media regulation.)

Simons has long reported on the media, for outlets like Crikey and The Monthly, and in books like Fit to Print: Inside the Canberra Press Gallery (1999), The Content Makers (2007) and Journalism at the Crossroads (2012).

She has always been alive to the possibilities created by new communication technologies, both in her own practice and in how they affect the media industry, its audiences and more broadly, society.

Transformative bushfires reporting

These preoccupations and background come together powerfully in Simons' account of how the ABC reported on two horrific bushfire seasons – Black Saturday in Victoria in 2009 (which killed 173 people and burned over 450,000 hectares of land) and the Black Summer, which affected every state and territory in Australia, in 2019–2020 (with over 24 million hectares burnt, and 33 people dead).

When the Black Saturday bush fires broke out, people in affected areas began calling in to the ABC not on landlines, but on their mobiles, which they also used to send texts to the presenters on-air. This was not unusual in itself; mobile phones were by then commonplace, and listeners regularly called in with traffic updates and the like.

What was unusual, and what remains indelibly etched on the minds of ABC staff, was the sheer number of callers – 8,000 phone calls and as many texts during the fire's peak hours – and the gap between what callers were saying to the on-air presenters and what the authorities were telling people about the fire's progress.

“This was user-generated content, and the people formerly known as the audience were in fear of their lives,” writes Simons. In this, she was referring to journalism academic Jay Rosen's description of new media's reframing of the relationship between the media and its audience.

Jon Faine, then the morning presenter on ABC radio, stayed on well into the evening to help anchor the station's live coverage, as he recalled for Natasha Johnson's ten-year retrospective for the ABC, which Simons draws on:

Some ABC staff decided to leave after Black Saturday. Others, such as cameraman Peter Drought, resolved never to report on another bush fire. Alongside the toll taken on staff, the station did extraordinary reporting and confirmed its importance as an emergency broadcaster. Between February 7 and 11 2009, ABC News and ABC Local Online recorded 17 million page views.

A decade later, the ABC was much better equipped for the Black Summer bush fires. The fires began earlier than usual, in July, and extended through the end of March 2020. ABC staff on the ground provided reports in real time to the ABC News 24 television station, as well as reports for radio, websites and social media.

ABC regional staff, who in 2009 had been isolated from the rest of the news division, worked with their city-based colleagues. They contributed“local knowledge that Jon Faine would have given his eye teeth for,” writes Simons. Such coordination enabled the national broadcaster to show what it was truly capable of.

The Black Summer bush fires became one of the most watched news events in the organisation's history, earning the ABC a Walkley award. The judges commented:“The breadth and depth of the ABC's exceptional multi-platform coverage showed the strength of the national broadcaster during a crisis.”

The word multi-platform is key here. An inelegant word, yes, but underneath it sat thousands of hours inside the ABC of organisational wrangling, interminable battles over resources, turf protection and, yes, creativity. As the director of news and current affairs between 2015 and 2021, Gaven Morris, told Simons:

The Black Summer fires fall outside the period 2006–2016, but as Simons writes, the two bush fire seasons“bookend” the digital transformation of the ABC that is central to Going Digital.

A consequential managing director

The decade to 2016 coincides with Mark Scott's two terms as managing director. Simons' choice of period is apt because so much happened during the decade and because Scott's bold-in-vision, phlegmatic-in-manner approach suited the times. Simons convincingly argues that Scott (incidentally, a former chair of The Conversation) has been one of the most consequential managing directors in the ABC's 94-year history.

For her contemporary history, Simons draws on more than 70 interviews with key figures. She shows herself an acute listener, as well as a“skilled cross-examiner” as political science professor Glyn Davis, who wrote a PhD about the ABC, put it recently.

Through a combination of leaks, freedom of information requests and good relationships with ABC people, Simons has gained access to numerous valuable documents, such as Scott's regular reports to the ABC board. They buttress her richly reported accounts of digital transformation, along with the many controversies, large and small, that have beset the ABC throughout its history.

In a characteristically honest reflection, Simons worries she might have become“captured” by a source as“adept at advocacy” as Scott. So, she sought out the other intellectual leader among the nation's media executives, Kim Williams (a News Corp Australia veteran, now chair of the ABC), for a critical perspective on Scott's leadership.

This helps her round out the picture of what the ABC lost during Scott's tenure, as well as what it gained. According to Going Digital, in the gains category, one example among many is the setting up of a 24-hour television network without additional government funding. The losses include the immense strain on internal resources the new network demanded, the loss of state-based current affairs programs like Stateline, the decline of local radio – and, after brutal party political in-fighting, an international television network.

Doing more with less drove efficiencies. It also diminished depth, which is hard to regain – and increasingly sought after, as we are besieged by AI slop. This debate continues well after Scott's departure. ABC managing director Hugh Marks' statement this week that he wants the ABC to be“distinctive, live and local” indicates a shift from Scott's approach.

The 2006–2016 decade also saw the collapse of the business model for what became known as legacy media companies – Fairfax Media, News Corp Australia, Channel 10, the Nine Network and Seven.

It is an important shadow story inflecting the ABC's at this time. The ABC did not have a business model problem, as it wasn't reliant on advertising revenue. That the ABC was obliged to make all its content available for free, however, made it a threat to the viability of commercial media, to a degree it had not been before.

Hence, this period sees simmering resentment towards the ABC from most of the media, and obsessive hostility from News Corp Australia. Simons writes:

Phone hacking and an opportunity lost

The story and the shadow story collided spectacularly in 2011, when the UK's Guardian revealed Rupert Murdoch's News of the World had hacked into the mobile phone of a missing 13-year-old schoolgirl.

In Australia, the then Labor government, already aggrieved at unremittingly negative coverage by Murdoch's local media outlets, decided to set up The Independent Inquiry into the Media and Media Regulation. Retired federal court judge Ray Finkelstein headed it; I was appointed to assist him. It would become known as the Finkelstein Inquiry.

No evidence of phone hacking in Australia was revealed, but the inquiry did find that anyone wanting to complain about media coverage faced a weak, fragmented system. Neither the industry-funded Australian Press Council nor the government-funded Australian Communications and Media Authority was effective.

Finkelstein's 2012 recommendations for change were met with opposition by most of the media, led loudly by News. In early 2013, communications minister Stephen Conroy took a package of bills to parliament to improve media regulation – but withdrew most of them when it became clear they would not pass.

Most, but not all. Included in the package was an amendment to the act governing the ABC, to expand its remit to“provide digital services”. The media in general, and News in particular, had been so focused on painting a lurid picture of the bills' potential to create a Stalinesque regulator throwing editors in jail, it missed the bill that would go on to have significant implications for its future operations.

In other words, the commercial media successfully sold the public one story, while missing another under their noses. To paraphrase Alanis Morissette, isn't it ironic?

Equally if not more important, the story of how the ABC was enabled to become more than a broadcaster hasn't really been told before until Going Digital.

Another of Simons' achievements is to give a sense of what a strange and difficult place the ABC is to work. Both its supporters and its critics, locked in mindsets fired by the other side's latest vendetta or paean of praise, misunderstand this. Most ABC employees are passionately committed to the ideal of public broadcasting, meaning the place runs on unpaid overtime and stress, writes Simons.

An essential read

Any historian of the ABC faces very difficult choices about what to include. Sometimes, reading Ken Inglis' two volumes, you feel like you're continually lurching from one board crisis to the next. In Going Digital, you view the national broadcaster primarily from the executive floor of its Ultimo headquarters in Sydney.

Where Simons understands the nature and ramifications of this century's new communication technologies better than almost any commentator, Inglis had a particular flair for the capsule description conveying the flavour of the ABC's rich, varied offerings. He never lost a sense of what the ABC was like for the ordinary member of the audience.

If there is not quite enough of that perspective in Going Digital, you can get it in spades from another new book, Our ABC: The Australian Broadcasting Commission and its audiences, edited by Bridget Griffen-Foley and Kylie Andrews.

That said, for anyone wanting to understand how the ABC has changed this century and why public service broadcasting has become increasingly important in our fractured, fractious social media age, Going Digital is an essential read.