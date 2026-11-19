Matthew Ricketson
- Professor of Communication, Deakin University
I am an academic and journalist. Presently the professor of communication at Deakin University, I was previously inaugural journalism professor at the University of Canberra between 2009 and 2017. I have also run the journalism program at RMIT for 11 years. I have worked on staff at The Australian and Time Australia magazine: my last job in the news media industry was Media and Communications Editor at The Age. I have written three books and edited two.Experience
- –present Professor of Communication, Deakin University
- 2010 Monash University, Doctor of Philosophy
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