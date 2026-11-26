MENAFN - The Conversation) John Farnham has returned to musical theatre. But this time, he's not playing the title role in Jesus Christ Superstar or Pippin. Instead, his life has been immortalised in a new musical, presented by the Sydney Theatre Company in association with Michael Cassel Group and Gaynor Wheatley.

Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical is a celebration of an Australian icon (played here by Michael Paynter), and the remarkable story of a rock star who had to wait until the age of 37 before he finally found his voice.

It coincides with the 40th anniversary of Farnham's breakthrough record of the same name, the highest-selling Australian album of all time.

From teen idol to The Voice

Written by Jack Yabsley and directed by Sydney Theatre Company artistic director Mitchell Butel, Whispering Jack has been 13 years in the making. The result is a high energy, high quality night at the theatre. And oh, the hair. It is a must-see for admirers of the 80s mullet.

The first act whips through Farnham's early career as teen pop idol“Johnny Farnham”, with a delightful montage of 60s and 70s pop songs, including the 1967 mega-hit Sadie (The Cleaning Lady), which made him a household name at 18.

This leads to the pivotal moment where John reconnects with musician and friend Glenn Wheatley (Ben Hall), who became Farnham's long-time manager and greatest champion.

At Wheatley's suggestion, Farnham joins the Little River Band and we watch him struggle to fit into their well established dynamic. By the end of the first act he's decided to strike out on his own.

Act 2 begins by zooming out to the bigger picture, preparing the themes of nuclear disarmament, peace and solidarity that under-gird Farnham's biggest hit, You're The Voice.

Obstacles and villains

Whispering Jack's plot dramatises Farnham's internal conflict after decades of trying to prove himself as an artist. It's a great character arc for musical theatre.

Necessary villains are created through supporting characters who fail to lift Farnham up and try to drag him back down. The music industry labels Farnham as a has-been. Some members of the Little River Band undermine him and try to rein him in.

Farnham's first manager, Darryl Sambell, recurs as a kind of ghost-of-managers-past, deriding Farnham and foregrounding the unlikeliness of success. Tom Sharah's comic instincts are fabulous in this role.

A powerhouse production

Paynter's portrayal of Farnham is a tour de force. The vocal demands of the role are stratospheric, and he is in extraordinary form. Hall holds his own as Wheatley.

They are supported by the magnetic Bonnie Anderson as Glenn's wife Gaynor Wheatley and Laura Murphy as Farnham's stalwart wife, Jill. Stephen Anderson's portrayal of Little River Band's Graeham Goble was particularly well received, as was his cameo as a drunk fan of his old hit Sadie.

Jeremy Allen's clever set makes good use of a series of revolving, modular road cases, effectively conveying a live music feel within the confines of the proscenium arch. The fabulous band, led by music director Zara Stanton, also make the production feel authentically rock 'n' roll.

The first act absolutely cracks along. There is not a dead or boring moment, thanks to Butel's expert direction and the quality of Yabsley's writing. The script is sharp: funny when it needs to be, and complementary to the varied song lyrics.

A jukebox musical triumph

Whispering Jack avoids the common pitfalls of its genre. Jukebox musicals, done well, have to straddle an extraordinary tightrope between the familiar and the new. At their worst, they can feel like a glorified tribute show.

Whispering Jack deftly avoids this fate because Farnham's songs have been so well arranged and integrated into the plot by music supervisor Carmel Dean, who predominantly places them based on their dramatic content rather than when, where, or how Farnham sang them.

The creators are also thoughtful about how to drip-feed us the things we are expecting, and the things we know and love. For example, they don't make us wait to hear Farnham belt it out: from the first number, Age of Reason, Paynter delivers.

But they do make us wait for You're The Voice. Act 2's sole narrative function is to get us to this moment, and the anticipation builds, and builds, and builds. Every now and then, we get a fragment of the handclap beat that marks its intro, before gloriously, joyously, we arrive.

On opening night, the audience leapt to its feet, and stayed there until the lights came up.

Australian musicals find their voice

I have to say, I was sceptical when I first heard about a Farnham jukebox musical. But I was wrong to be so – it is a real triumph.

Whispering Jack is a story about giving a talented artist the space and freedom to fully realise their potential. It's a story that mirrors what has been going on in Australian musical theatre this century. This musical is yet more proof that we are truly finding our voice.

Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical plays at Sydney Theatre Company's Roslyn Packer Theatre until January 3 2027.