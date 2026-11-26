Mara Davis Johnson is Lecturer in Creative and Performing Arts at the University of Wollongong, Australia, where she teaches theatre and music. She holds a PhD from the University of New South Wales, as well as undergraduate degrees in music (University of Sydney) and theatre (University of Wollongong).

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