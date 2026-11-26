MENAFN - The Conversation) At the peak of Indonesia's 2026 wildfire season, we were in Palangka Raya, a city of 300,000 people surrounded by dense peatland rainforest. Smoke covered the city in a thick yellow haze. Between mid-September and mid-October, we recorded air pollution levels equivalent to smoking about 14 cigarettes per day. On the worst days, that rose to around 30.

Our colleague Sanz Rio Griffio Limin is from the region and works at Cimtrop, a peatland research centre at the local university.“This year the fires are the worst in my lifetime,” he told us.“I am 41, and I have never seen this kind of smoke and fires.”

Unlike most wildfires, peatland fires burn beneath the ground as well as above it. These underground fires can smoulder for weeks or months and are notoriously difficult to extinguish.

Peat has accumulated carbon from dead plants over thousands of years. When it burns, that carbon is released into the atmosphere. The deeper the fire burns, the more carbon it releases.

Indonesia has wildfires every year, but they're significantly more intense in El Niño years like this one, when there is less rain and the ground dries out further.

The country last experienced wildfires on this scale in 2015, another El Niño year. In September and October that year, Indonesia's peat fires were releasing carbon dioxide faster than the entire European Union.

But estimates of emissions from these fires remain uncertain because we have surprisingly few direct measurements of how deeply the peat burns. That's why one of us (Maria) travelled to Palangka Raya to join an international team of researchers measuring how much peat these fires consume and how much carbon they emit, alongside colleagues at Cimtrop, where our co-author Kitso is based.

Measuring the hidden fires

Burning peat has a particularly intense smell, which penetrated even through our face masks and other protective gear. That smell, and the wall of heat and smoke, would hit us the moment we arrived and stepped out of an air-conditioned car.

We had to be constantly vigilant for unseen underground fires and the risk of falling into a peat fire pit. Surface fires would sometimes spontaneously ignite within a few feet of our team.

The scale of the burning was extraordinary. Reaching some sites meant driving for up to 45 minutes along narrow clay tracks through an almost post-apocalyptic landscape. At the sites, fires had consumed peat underground, burning away tree roots and causing them to collapse.

Previous research suggests the water level needs to remain within about 40 centimetres of the peat surface to reduce fire risk. This year, we measured water tables between 2 and 4 metres below the surface – leaving huge layers of dry peat available to burn.

Across ten sites, we used drones and ground surveys to measure how deeply the peat had burned and estimate how much had been consumed by fire. We also collected soil samples and recorded greenhouse gas emissions from burned and unburned peat. At active fires, we measured gases released by smouldering peat, including carbon dioxide and methane, and invisible but toxic air pollution particles.

Why it matters

The impacts of Indonesian peat fires extend far beyond areas that burn. Smoke is transported across borders, affecting millions of people across south-east Asia, disrupting daily life and causing widespread health problems. In years like 2015 or 2026, Indonesia's peat fires are also one of the largest sources of carbon emitted into the atmosphere, anywhere in the world.

However, estimates remain uncertain because we still don't fully understand how burn depth and emissions vary under different peat conditions. Measurements from our fieldwork this year will help improve these estimates and strengthen smoke forecasting systems in Indonesia and surrounding countries.

We also helped local researchers deploy an additional 25 low-cost air pollution particle sensors to track smoke exposure across urban and rural areas close to peatland environments during future fire seasons.

The peat fires and haze crisis in Indonesia are largely a human-made disaster caused by peatlands being drained and degraded, making them more vulnerable to fires during droughts. Restoration can reduce this risk by raising the water table and rewetting the peat, for example, through wells or by blocking drainage canals.

These measures can reduce the number of fires. However, restoration cannot fully restore the fire resistance of intact peatlands. Protecting remaining intact peatlands while restoring those that have already been drained and degraded is our best opportunity to reduce future fire risk, protect communities from hazardous smoke and preserve globally important carbon stores.