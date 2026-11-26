I'm a research fellow in the School of Earth and Environment at the University of Leeds, where I work in the Atmospheric Chemistry Modelling Group and Biosphere and Atmosphere Group. I work for the National Centre for Earth Observation. My research is focussed on the impacts of fires on air quality and people.

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