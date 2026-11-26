MENAFN - The Conversation) For the past two decades, the story of how our species left Africa has been told primarily in terms of water.

At intervals of tens of thousands of years, changes in the Earth's orbit strengthened the monsoon and pushed rain deep into Arabian deserts. Lakes filled, grasslands spread and, so the argument goes, early humans moved into this periodically verdant landscape, known as“Green Arabia”.

Our new study, published in Nature, does not dispute that the lakes existed; we found their deposits across the desert interior. We did not, however, find any sign that stone-age people lived beside them. The explanation has forced us to rethink what a habitable landscape meant for people who depended on stone as well as water.

The Rub' al Khali desert, also known as the Empty Quarter, is the largest continuous sand sea on Earth. It covers some 650,000 square kilometres of southern Arabia, an area larger than France.

Middle Palaeolithic stone tool sites dating to between about 130,000 and 70,000 years ago, when Homo sapiens was spreading into Arabia, are known along its margins: at Mundafan in the west, Jebel Faya in the east, and on the Nejd plateau of Dhofar to the south.

Computer models incorporating data on ancient lakes and rivers predict that people lived in the desert interior as well, but nobody had yet gone to check.

In 2023, an eight-person expedition that included field geologist Rudolf Dellmour of the University of Vienna, the study's first author, drove roughly 930 miles (1,500 km) from Mundafan in the west to the foot of the Hajar Mountains in the east.

At 55 of the 125 areas examined, the team recorded ancient lake deposits: limestone beds, freshwater snail and clam shells, ostrich eggshell fragments and gypsum crystals left behind when lakes eventually dried up.

Lake beds near the expedition transect had been dated by earlier work to between about 122,000 and 67,000 years ago, the same interval in which people were living at the desert edge.

In the deep desert, the surfaces between the dunes are stripped bare by wind. This allowed us to see the bare rock and the team routinely picked up ostrich eggshell fragments and snail shells measuring about one centimetre across. A stone tool would have been near impossible to miss. Across the entire transect, none were found.

The missing ingredient

The expedition also found no stone that could have been worked. Stone tools require rock that fractures conchoidally (in a shape similar to that of a shell), propagating cracks along smooth surfaces and feathering to a razor-sharp edge.

Flint, chert, quartzite, obsidian and fine-grained basalt do this. Coarse limestone and sandstone, gypsum, and granite do not. In the central Rub' al Khali, the chert-bearing formations (chert is a hard, fine-grained sedimentary rock) that crop out at the desert's margins dip beneath hundreds of metres of younger rock and sand.

Only small remnants of these rocky deposits are exposed between the dunes, and across some 500 miles (800 km) of the route, none contained workable stone. The interior lake basins lie more than 124 miles (200 km) from the nearest known source.

These lakes were fed by groundwater welling up from below, not by rivers flowing from the surrounding highlands, so there was no current to carry pebbles of chert into the basin. While Middle Palaeolithic people could carry stone a few hundred kilometres, the quantities fall away steeply with distance.

At well-studied European sites, most raw material comes from within about 3 miles (5 km), and sources beyond 12-19 miles (20-30 km) rarely contribute more than a few per cent. A hunting party could carry a handful of finished tools into the interior. A community could not obtain regular rock supplies for daily tool-making from outcrops 124 miles (200 km) distant.

Testing the idea across the peninsula

To test whether the need for stone held beyond a single transect across the desert, we built a computer model of the whole Arabian Peninsula. It mapped where water was likely to have been available during humid phases and where the geology contains rock suitable for tool-making. We then checked it against 363 known sites of the Middle Palaeolithic period.

Sites cluster in the narrow zones where water and stone coincide; they are scarce or absent where either resource is missing. Of the terrain that would count as habitable on the basis of water alone, 57% sits on landscapes with no workable stone. Green Arabia was less than half as habitable as the climate models suggest.

Landscapes across Arabia show the pattern at a local scale. The Jubbah palaeolake in northern Arabia sits on sandstone that supplied abundant quartzite, and people lived on its shores. The Duqm region of central Oman has excellent chert but little water. Where the Rub' al Khali has water without stone, Duqm has stone without water – and sites are rare in both.

Why this matters beyond Arabia

The same pull towards stone appears elsewhere, from the Libyan Sahara and Egypt's Eastern Desert to the Tibetan Plateau and eastern North America. In most of those places, water was widely available, so geology alone governed where people settled. Arabia is the harder case, where both resources were patchy and settlement required both.

Models of human dispersal are built mostly from climate, topography and water. They treat the ground beneath as uniform. For people who made tools from stone, it was not. Adding geology shrinks the map of habitable land and changes its shape, from a continuous green corridor into an archipelago of habitable“islands”. Dispersal across Arabia, we suggest, moved from island to island and stalled where the gaps between them grew too wide.

How wide a gap people could cross depended partly on how much stone their tools consumed. The large tools used in Arabia at the time consumed a great deal. Later toolmakers made smaller tools, so a little stone went a longer way. If that change loosened the tether to stone, it may help explain why later dispersals crossed Arabia where earlier ones had stalled.