

Professor of Archaeology, Kent State University Honorary Research Associate, McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research, University of Cambridge

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Dr. Metin I. Eren is a Full Professor of Archaeology at Kent State University, a Research Associate at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and an Honorary Research Associate of the MacDonald Institute of Archaeological Research at the University of Cambridge, England. After graduating from Cleveland St. Ignatius High School, Eren did his undergraduate degree at Harvard and his Masters and Ph.D. degrees at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He also has a second Masters degree in Experimental Archaeology from the University of Exeter in England. His research focuses on Stone Age archaeology, human evolution, and the evolution of technology. He regularly conducts research across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa and has published over 250 scholarly works. Born and raised in Northeast Ohio, after traveling the world he returned home in 2016 to found the Kent State University Experimental Archaeology Laboratory, where faculty and students re-create and then reverse engineer ancient technologies. Dr. Eren's research has been regularly featured in international media, including PBS NOVA, the History Channel, the BBC, the Discovery Channel, NPR, MeatEater, Atlas Obscura, History Hit, among many others.

–present Professor of Archaeology, Kent State University

2011 Southern Methodist University, Ph.D. Archaeology/Anthropology

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