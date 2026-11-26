MENAFN - The Conversation) Earlier this year, a British Columbia man - Seth Justin Christian - elected to be tried by a judge alone on one count of bestiality. The charge stems from an alleged incident in January at Abigail Equestrian, a horse-jumping and training business in Vernon, B.C. The charge has not been proven in court. His trial is set to begin in May 2027.

If a B.C. judge convicts him under Section 160 of the Criminal Code, Christian could face up to 10 years in prison, a ban on owning animals and an order to pay compensation. He would also likely be added to the National Sex Offender Registry.

The owner of Abigail Equestrian told CBC News that although the incident disgusted her and her clients, she expects her horses“will be OK physically and mentally.”

Now compare that with what the law says about outright cruelty. Someone who beats a horse to death would face a maximum of five years in prison under Section 445 of the Code, part of a section titled“Wilful and Forbidden Acts in Respect of Certain Property.”

The disparity between those penalties highlights the persistence of an ancient Judeo-Christian taboo in a society that thinks of itself as secular and modern. And the wide coverage of this case shows that an allegation of breaking this taboo still provokes disgust, fascination and even amusement.

As a researcher on how literature and culture shape human attitudes toward nature, animals and the environment, I argue that not only is the prohibition on bestiality not new, but it has nothing to do with animal welfare.

An ancient taboo turned law

Leviticus 20 demands death for both the human and the animal involved. Christian theology later grouped bestiality and sodomy as non-procreative sins“against nature.”

English law codified the sin in Henry VIII's Buggery Act of 1533, which made“the detestable and abominable vice of buggery committed with mankind or beast” a capital crime. The act conflated sex between men and sex with animals into a single offence.

Canada inherited that law and kept the death penalty for buggery until 1865, when the Province of Canada (now Ontario and Québec) reduced it to life imprisonment.

In 1967, a century later, then-Justice Minister Pierre Trudeau introduced and defended the government's progressive Bill C-150, declaring that “there's no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation.” When the bill passed in 1969, Canada decriminalized buggery in private between consenting adults.

Read more: Why animal orgasm matters to our moral universe

A debate full of contradictions

Kennels and stables were a different matter: Canada retained its bestiality law and, over time, toughened the punitive statute, making it a registrable sex crime in 2019 through Bill C-84.

Many European countries took a different path; most had stopped punishing bestiality in the 1960s and '70s, though a number have recriminalized it in the past two decades.

But the debate over this ancient taboo, in Canada as elsewhere, is riddled with contradictions and shaky arguments. For example, animal activists insist that animals cannot consent to sex, but as philosopher Margret Grebowicz argues:

In any case, few of us query the consent of companion animals to be cuddled, confined or euthanized.

Bill C-84 also closed a loophole exposed in 2016, when the Supreme Court of Canada upheld a child abuser's acquittal on a bestiality charge because no penetration was involved. Parliament responded by redefining bestiality as“any contact, for a sexual purpose, with an animal.”

That wording bans non-penetrative sexual activity while leaving farmers free to masturbate male livestock, including horses, to collect semen and artificially inseminate the females, none of which the animals consent to either.

Bestiality in fiction

Modern campaigns to criminalize bestiality have made allies of animal-welfare activists and conservatives who want to affirm the boundary between humans and animals. Rarely, small groups of “zoophiles” who say they“don't do anything that the animal doesn't want” speak out in defence of their sexuality.

It is a polarized, morally charged debate.

Bestiality and zoophilia even infiltrated Canadian literature in the form of Marian Engel's Bear, which won the 1976 Governor General's Literary Award for English-language fiction.

It tells the story of a lonely archivist named Lou who is sent to catalogue an old library on an island in northern Ontario. There, she has an explicitly sexual relationship with a tame black bear. Far from feeling polluted by her bestial contact, Lou feels“clean and simple and proud” at the end of the novel.

Zoophiles have few public advocates, and I'm certainly not one of them. Still, Bear shows how far our feelings about intimacy across species can drift from what the law permits.

The next frontier of intimacy

Today we find ourselves in an unsettling new epoch of artificial intimacy. People marry chatbots, writers imagine sexbots in need of liberation and movies like Ex Machina and I'm Your Man probe the boundary of human-android relationships.

If the law still can't say coherently why one kind of sexual contact with a horse is a crime and another is standard farm practice, it is poorly prepared for what comes next.

Our ethics, politics and law lag far behind. And this reveals the futility of trying to police one of our oldest taboos by instinct rather than principle.