Professor of Environmental Humanities, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, University of British Columbia

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My primary research focus is ecocriticism, or environmental literary and cultural criticism, and I also have significant publications in human-animal studies (HAS) and eco-pedagogy. I am the author of Ecocriticism (Routledge 2004; 2011 2nd edn.; 2023 3rd edn.), the definitive student introduction, and lead co-author of 'Climate Change Scepticism: A Transnational Ecocritical Analysis' (Bloomsbury Academic 2019). In recent years, I have become interested in questions of academic freedom and freedom of speech, whilst my research has become increasingly multidisciplinary.

–present Professor of Environmental Humanities, University of British Columbia

1997 University of Liverpool, UK, PhD, English Literature/Philosophy

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