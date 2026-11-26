Greg Garrard
- Professor of Environmental Humanities, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, University of British Columbia
My primary research focus is ecocriticism, or environmental literary and cultural criticism, and I also have significant publications in human-animal studies (HAS) and eco-pedagogy. I am the author of Ecocriticism (Routledge 2004; 2011 2nd edn.; 2023 3rd edn.), the definitive student introduction, and lead co-author of 'Climate Change Scepticism: A Transnational Ecocritical Analysis' (Bloomsbury Academic 2019). In recent years, I have become interested in questions of academic freedom and freedom of speech, whilst my research has become increasingly multidisciplinary.Experience
- –present Professor of Environmental Humanities, University of British Columbia
- 1997 University of Liverpool, UK, PhD, English Literature/Philosophy
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