MENAFN - The Conversation) Personal independence payments (Pip) are UK-wide benefits that are meant to help people with long-term health issues cope with the extra costs associated with their conditions. But it's controversial – from the application process to who qualifies.

Sir Stephen Timms, the disability minister, has published a long-awaited report into Pip, recommending a raft of changes to the system.

Here's what experts made of his findings.

'Constant dread' during the application process

Stephanie Allan, Research Associate in Mental Health & Wellbeing, University of Glasgow

Humanising the benefits system, as Timms claims his review will, is crucial. As part of our research, participants told us that applying and being assessed for disability benefits such as Pip has caused psychological distress, particularly for those applying due to conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder or schizophrenia.

We've been told assessments can feel like“being on trial”, with constant dread of unexpected letters coming through the door, and can even cause re-traumatisation.

The review's call to reduce unnecessary reviews and improve communication between assessors and applicants may address these issues – as may its suggestion of training assessors in trauma-informed practice. This means they should offer consistency and transparency in explaining how decisions are made and not minimising people's difficulties.

Some people living with serious mental health problems face profound challenges and struggle to do things many people take for granted. The report proposes fast-tracked paths for peopel who have“serious, well-evidenced conditions whose impact on their daily life is clear”. But it's ambiguous which conditions this will cover, and this could also cause worry for potential Pip recipients.

While the Timms review acknowledges the impact of stigma, our work emphasises how negative media reporting and politicians' speeches about disability benefits can cause distress, especially if it frames claimants as burdens. It can also influence how people respond, and make them even more afraid to participate in society.

People with fluctuating mental health problems have told us that fears of being falsely reported for fraud by neighbours and community members can make them avoid activities such as volunteering, exercise, or even taking part in clinical research that could improve mental health for them or others in future.

Training on trauma-informed care is arguably not enough on its own. Without stronger legal safeguards – such as independent oversight when things go wrong – the power imbalance between claimants and those in charge remains intact.

Furthermore, reforming the claiming process by itself will not make people feel safe if political rhetoric and media narratives continue to frame disabled people as a burden.

Every day is different when you're disabled

Steve Atkin-Teillet, Lecturer in Law, Nottingham Law School

The nature of some conditions means that symptoms can fluctuate from day to day. The review found that in order to capture the varying nature of a claimant's needs, the Pip application form should be changed so that it's simpler for claimants to report what they experience.

This should be underpinned by better training for Pip assessors on the rules surrounding variances and fluctuations in what someone is able to do. This should not only include a requirement to assess whether someone can perform an activity, but also whether they can do so reliably.

Right now, a claimant should only be considered capable of a task if they can do it safely, repeatedly and in a reasonable amount of time. In 2024, I recommended that the new Pip form include these three elements under each activity the claimant describes, as well as on the government's Pip advice page.

At present, people claiming Pip can be assessed by any type of medical professional. Someone applying for mental health reasons could be given a physiotherapist as their assessor. This is a concern, as claimants sometimes feel their assessor was not competent or well placed to understand their condition.

The Timms review proposes a specific Pip assessor role – but this doesn't fully address concerns over competency. As it stands, it's unclear how someone in this new role would be trained to assess a full range of potential disabilities and conditions.

More understanding of neurodiversity since Pip launched

Mindy Ptolomey, Lecturer in Disability Studies, University of Leeds

The review has highlighted that when Pip was designed and implemented – back in 2012 under David Cameron's coalition government – it did not consider the barriers neurodivergent people face in everyday life. Neither did it take into account their needs in terms of the application process. As pointed out in the interim report of the review, long paper forms with no online version, rigid deadlines, and having to use the phone can all create barriers for neurodivergent people.

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The review's recognition of neurodivergent people's needs is especially important as the diagnosis of ADHD and autism has increased in recent years. In the UK, new adult autism diagnoses increased more than tenfold from 2010 to 2023, and monthly referrals for ADHD diagnosis more than tripled between 2019 and 2024.

A government review published last month highlights that there is no evidence of widespread over-diagnosis. These increases are instead due to a range of factors like historical under-recognition and greater awareness.

It's encouraging to see a continued commitment to involving disabled people during the design and implementation stages of any reforms. Disabled people were part of the review's steering group and their views were included in a range of ways. However, more can be done to make sure the people who face the greatest barriers are included in shaping reforms. Involving neurodivergent people is important for ensuring the core purposes of Pip are delivered supporting disabled people's independence, participation and autonomy.

Pip can make an important contribution to meeting the additional costs of being disabled, for those in and out of work. The review recommends linking the amount people will receive through Pip more closely to the additional costs they face due to disability or health conditions.

However, questions remain about how these costs will be identified and calculated. Previous data shows that it is difficult for disabled people to understand the additional costs of being disabled, especially when you've had a condition all your life, which is the case for neurodivergent people.

Mental health conditions could face cuts

Sarah Ledden, Research Associate in Population Mental Health, King's College London

One key element of the proposed reforms is to only provide Pip to those who incur additional costs due to a long-term health condition or disability. The challenge here will be creating appropriate mechanisms to assess these costs, without repeating current difficulties the system has in evaluating fluctuating and 'harder-to-see' conditions.

The Department for Work and Pensions recently released a research report which aimed to understand the disability-related needs that create additional living costs among Pip recipients. It indicated that people with mental health conditions were less likely to have additional costs for equipment and travel needs, though they did more often have paid treatment needs (such as counselling).

However, these people experience employment and income gaps, earning 32% less than people with no such conditions, and higher levels of financial hardship. This indicates that there are often financial challenges for people with mental health conditions, but many of these costs may be hidden or cumulative.

If the transition to a new benefit is managed poorly, with proposed impact assessments not designed to capture these types of costs, it risks people with mental health conditions being left behind. The Timms review has recommendations around understanding inequalities in experiences and outcomes of different groups, which will be vital in ensuring the system works.

The DWP's evidence published with the review reported that only 1 in 5 Pip claimants reported having a single condition. Most people reported multiple conditions. Only 4.4% of total Pip claims are those solely claiming for depression and anxiety, with these more often reported alongside other conditions.

The rise in these cases is based on the“primary condition” reported on Pip claims, although this is in line with evidence that these conditions are rising in the general population.

Previous research from our team on Pip receipt among people who accessed specialist mental healthcare found that receiving Pip is related to greater clinical need (including diagnosis type and longer time receiving care). If the government aims to reduce welfare spending by assessing mental health Pip claims using stricter criteria, this may not have as big an impact as they expect.