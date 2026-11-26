Stephanie Allen is an early-career researcher based within the Psychosis Research Group. Her PhD research focused on the process evaluation of a clinical trial of a Peer Support Worker and Nurse-led digital self-management intervention for people diagnosed with schizophrenia. I have now switched tracks and am focusing on intervention development (with a big focus on co-design) for my post-doc.

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