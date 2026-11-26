MENAFN - The Conversation) Frozen shoulder can develop seemingly out of nowhere. One day your shoulder feels uncomfortable. A few months later, even putting on a coat or reaching into a cupboard can be difficult. Research on blood sugar offers a clue to why some people are more likely to develop it, particularly those living with diabetes.

Pain is often the first symptom, particularly at night. Over time, the shoulder grows stiffer. The flexible tissue that wraps around the joint, called the shoulder capsule, thickens and tightens, making it harder to move the arm.

That stiffness is a clue when a doctor or physiotherapist examines the shoulder. Even when someone else tries to move your arm for you, the movement is restricted. This is often most noticeable when they turn the arm outwards. The condition often improves, although recovery can take months or years.

Frozen shoulder is estimated to affect 2% to 5% of people and is most common between the ages of 40 and 60. It's more common in women and people with diabetes are at higher risk. It can also develop after an injury or operation that stops you moving the arm as usual. Often there's no clear trigger.

In type 1 diabetes, the body makes little or no insulin, the hormone that helps control blood sugar. In type 2 diabetes, the body makes too little insulin or has trouble using it. In a 2014 study, nearly a third of participants reported a history of frozen shoulder. They had lived with type 1 diabetes for an average of 31 years. A 2021 study using genetic data also found evidence that type 1 diabetes increases the risk of frozen shoulder.

High blood sugar

A 2024 study using data from nearly 380,000 UK Biobank participants investigated whether raised blood sugar might help explain that link. Some inherited differences in DNA are linked to higher blood sugar. Because those differences are present from birth, they give researchers a kind of natural experiment. They can use them to estimate the effects of having higher blood sugar over many years, something a single blood test can't capture. The study found evidence that persistently higher blood sugar makes frozen shoulder more likely.

One possible explanation is that sugar gradually changes the structure of the tissue around the joint. Sugars can react with collagen, a protein that gives the tissue much of its strength. The substances formed in that reaction can join collagen fibres together, making the tissue less flexible. In one small study of tissue taken during shoulder surgery, researchers found stronger signs of these compounds in samples from people with frozen shoulder than in samples from people with other shoulder problems. It's a clue to how the tissue might stiffen. To find out whether these substances help cause frozen shoulder, researchers would need to know whether they build up before the shoulder stiffens.

A 2021 study found five stretches of DNA linked to frozen shoulder. The strongest link was near a gene called WNT7B, which helps cells send signals to one another. Intriguingly, the same stretch of DNA has also been linked to Dupuytren's disease, a condition in which tissue in the palm thickens and can pull the fingers inwards, making them hard to straighten. This suggests the two conditions may share some of the processes that cause tissue to thicken and tighten. The blood-sugar study found another link. Years of higher blood sugar appeared to make Dupuytren's disease more likely, too.

For people with diabetes, persistent shoulder stiffness is worth bringing up at a routine appointment, especially if it's starting to interfere with sleep or everyday tasks. For clinicians, it deserves attention alongside more familiar problems diabetes can cause in the eyes and kidneys. Whether improving blood sugar control can help prevent frozen shoulder or speed up recovery once it has developed is still an open question.