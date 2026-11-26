Senior Lecturer in health data science, University of Exeter

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Harry is a senior lecturer in health data science. Harry is currently a PI in the Genetics of Complex traits team, leads the Cancer Genomics team with Amy Webster, and is programme director for MSc Health Data Science.

Harry is a mathematician by background and has a PhD in mathemathematical modelling of the cardiac conduction system, but his current research area is genetic epidemiology: using genomics for prediction and causal inference of disease traits. In this area, Harry has been active in using genome-wide association studies and Mendelian randomisation to study causes of disease (primarily in gastroenterology, diabetes and musculoskeletal conditions), and polygenic scores for predictive modelling (primarily in cancer).

Harry currently leads a £200,000 project, funded by Prostate Cancer UK, titled Improving prostate cancer risk estimates for Black men.

Qualifications:

PhD in Mathematical Modelling of Cardiac Electrophysiology, University of Exeter

MSc (res) in Mathematical Modelling of Population Dynamics, Oxford Brookes University

BSc in Mathematics at the University of Portsmouth

–present Senior Lecturer in health data science, University of Exeter

Experience