MENAFN - The Conversation) Artificial intelligence has entered education at a speed we have never experienced with any other technology.

School boards are releasing AI policies, universities are revising academic integrity guidelines and students are experimenting with AI tools faster than educators can respond.

But inside classrooms, a quiet tension is growing among educators.

In 2025, with associate professor Rahul Kumar, I surveyed secondary school teachers across Ontario about their experiences with generative AI (GenAI).

As a former secondary teacher and a current researcher who has examined leveraging digital techology, cell phones and AI to foster student engagement and learning, I was eager to see educator responses to the proliferation of AI in classrooms.

The study was supported by Brock University and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation.

Of the 441 teachers who participated in the survey, 224 chose to respond to the optional final open response question inviting participants to share additional perspectives.

Survey responses revealed students are far ahead of teachers with AI use, and teachers do not agree on when, how or even whether AI should be used in classrooms.

They also highlighted a divide between educators who see AI as something that needs to be engaged and others who discussed their hesitation at length.

A diversity of experiences, views

Students are already regularly using AI. In our survey, 90.7 per cent of teachers reported direct knowledge of students using GenAI for academic work.

Many educators are still figuring out what AI even is. Only 15.9 per cent of surveyed teachers rated their own GenAI proficiency as advanced or expert.

Read more: The release of AI chatbots has harmed teens' learning and Canada needs to act

Educators view AI as a powerful tool, yet they differed in how they understand what this means for classroom learning.

One wrote:

Others framed their hesitation to use AI in the classroom as a matter of academic integrity:

Another said:

Another captured the feeling of inevitability:

This person also said that schools, administrators and teachers“need to determine our way forward at this point.”

Worry of losing what makes us human

Among the responses, some teachers raised concerns about student thought and the authenticity of their work. Others questioned how AI might affect teacher expertise and their professional responsibilities.

Educators who expressed resistance frequently focused on the erosion of cognitive thinking, authorship and authenticity. One wrote:

Another wrote:

These comments suggest that, for some educators, the concern extends beyond the technology itself to what students may lose when AI takes over parts of the thinking and learning process.

Others raised concerns about teachers' intellectual and professional roles:

This concern raises questions about teachers' professional autonomy.

Decisions about whether AI is appropriate depend on the subject being taught, students' needs and the learning being assessed. Our broader survey findings reinforce the importance of preserving teachers' judgment.

Translating principles into practice

Teachers have been positioned as the front-line decision-makers for AI integration, often under policy frameworks created without teacher consultation.

School systems face legitimate questions about student privacy, academic integrity and appropriate AI use. But translating these broad principles into everyday teaching decisions is complex.

A teacher must determine, for example, whether students can use AI to brainstorm ideas, revise their writing or generate portions of an assignment - and how to assess what students have actually learned.

For teachers, these principles raise practical questions like: How can AI be incorporated without replacing student thinking? What constitutes acceptable assistance rather than inappropriate substitution? How can teachers determine whether the work submitted reflects a student's understanding?

Our survey suggests teachers need substantially more support. More than half of respondents (56 per cent) strongly agreed that teachers need time to integrate GenAI, while 43 per cent strongly agreed training is necessary.

One participant captured the frustration, saying:

They added that they“would love some guidance.”

A policy problem that needs a grassroots solution

Ontario school boards are beginning to establish expectations for AI use.

For example, the Halton District School Board's guidelines address student privacy, academic integrity and the teacher-directed use. Similarly, the Toronto Catholic District School Board provides guidelines for responsible AI use, including privacy safeguards and expectations for students and educators.

While these establish important safeguards, teachers must still determine when and how AI supports learning in their classrooms.

Teachers therefore need time, professional learning and opportunities to develop approaches that reflect their contexts.

What's at stake if we do nothing

The divide between educators who believe AI shouldn't have a place in high school classrooms and those who embrace it may shape the future of learning as much as the technology itself.

If resistance wins, AI risks becoming another forbidden technology - with students using it secretly, without guidance (something now emerging across sectors ). In this case, inequities in access and effective use will grow.

If readiness wins, AI can extend rather than outsource thinking, assessment can emphasize inquiry and reflection and teachers can lead the conversation rather than react to it.

Readiness is a systemic responsibility and the key to narrowing the divide should not be left as an individual burden.