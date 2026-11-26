Sunaina Sharma
- Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, Brock University
Dr. Sunaina Sharma is an Assistant Professor at Brock University whose work examines how generative AI is reshaping teaching and learning. Her research focuses on how educators navigate emerging technologies, with particular attention to equity, pedagogy, and professional learning. Drawing on over two decades of experience in secondary education, she is committed to preparing future educators and supporting responsive, ethical, and engaging educational practice.Experience
- 2025–present Assistant Professor, Brock University 2002–2025 Secondary Teacher, Halton District School Board 2014–2025 In-School Program Leader, Halton District School Board
- 2018 Nipissing University, PhD in Education
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