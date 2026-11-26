MENAFN - The Conversation) Amazon workers in Delta, B.C. recently made labour history when they secured their first collective agreement with the company.

The agreement is the first for Amazon workers anywhere in North America, according to Unifor, and only the second time Amazon workers in Canada have successfully unionized.

Amazon workers in Laval, Que., unionized in 2024, becoming the first in the country to do so, before Amazon announced that it would close all seven of its facilities in the province.

The achievement in B.C. follows a lengthy battle with Amazon involving findings of employer interference during the organizing drive and a three-year collective agreement imposed by an arbitrator after negotiations failed.

The case illustrates both the challenges of collective bargaining and the role Canadian labour laws can play in promoting and protecting workers' rights.

Remedial certification

Workers at Amazon's YVR2 warehouse in Delta first applied for union certification in 2024. However, the vote results were sealed pending an unfair labour practice complaint filed by the union, which alleged Amazon had attempted to dilute support for unionization by launching a hiring spree during the organizing drive.

In its July 2025 decision, the B.C. Labour Relations Board found that Amazon's non-salaried workforce at YVR2 had increased from 664 employees in January 2024 to 878 in June, an increase of more than 32 per cent.

Based on witness testimony, written messages and other evidence, the board concluded that Amazon had“engaged in unnecessary hires for the purpose of interfering with the union's organizing drive.” The board also found that Amazon committed additional unfair labour practices by engaging in“a pervasive anti-union campaign.”

Given the seriousness of this conduct, the board determined that it would be“difficult to ascertain the true wishes of the employees through any other means.” It therefore ordered remedial certification.

This exceptional remedy allows a labour board to certify a union without relying on a conventional employee vote. It is available under Section 14 of B.C.'s Labour Relations Code for serious cases in which an employer's conduct has undermined the integrity of the standard voting or certification process.

It is an important tool for labour boards, particularly in circumstances where the employer's conduct and broader context suggest that even if workers subsequently vote against unionization, the result may reflect the employer's influence rather than the workers' genuine wishes or opinions.

The board's willingness to use this remedy in the Amazon case demonstrates that labour laws can protect and uphold workers' rights. However, these additional layers of protection are reserved for exceptional circumstances.

Securing a first collective agreement

Union certification is a significant milestone, but it is only the beginning of collective bargaining. Once certified, a union must negotiate a first collective agreement with the employer. The structure and content of labour laws can be a significant help or hindrance at this stage.

For example, although Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse in New York unionized in 2022, they still do not have a collective agreement in place. In April, the U.S. National Labor Board ordered Amazon to recognize the union and begin bargaining. The dispute has continued through the courts.

Across most Canadian provinces, including B.C., the laws are structured to avoid significant delays in achieving a first collective agreement.

Read more: Why did Amazon workers win the fight to form a union in Staten Island but not in Alberta?

Recognizing that negotiating a first collective agreement can be particularly challenging, labour relations statutes across Canada contain provisions allowing for third-party intervention, such as mediation or arbitration, to help bring negotiations to a conclusion.

Following the unionization of workers at YVR2 and unsuccessful negotiations, the Labour Relations Board ordered the first collective agreement to be settled through arbitration.

The union served notice to bargain in October 2025, and a mediator was appointed in March 2026 to facilitate negotiations. By June, the mediator had concluded he could not recommend terms likely to be accepted by both sides, and recommended binding arbitration. The union accepted the recommendation, while Amazon rejected it.

The Labour Relations Board then ordered the parties to conclude their first collective agreement through arbitration. The arbitrator imposed the three-year agreement on Nov. 13 of this year.

Protecting bargaining rights

Rules governing the collective bargaining process - including who is involved, how long it may take and the mechanisms available to conclude the negotiations - are necessary to ensure workers' rights to unionize are upheld.

These safeguards help ensure that unionization leads to its intended outcome: allowing workers to negotiate their terms and conditions of employment collectively with their employer.

Having the terms of a collective agreement imposed by an arbitrator is far from ideal, but it's sometimes necessary, particularly when an employer has fostered a hostile relationship with the union it must negotiate with.

Ultimately, the B.C. Amazon workers' case illustrates how difficult unionization and collective bargaining can be. It also demonstrates the important tools and safeguards built into Canada's labour laws to promote and protect workers' rights.