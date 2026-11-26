Associate Professor and Director of the Centre for Law in the Contemporary Workplace, Queen's University, Ontario

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Bethany Hastie joined Queen's Law as an Associate Professor and Director of the Centre for Law in the Contemporary Workplace in 2026. Her research spans a broad array of labour and employment law topics, including technological change, freedom of association, and employment discrimination, and is animated by concerns about the growing divergence between the legal regulation of work and the day-to-day realities, needs and interests of workers. Prior to joining Queen's Law, Professor Hastie was an Associate Professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at the University of British Columbia (UBC). She earned her JD at UBC, and LLM and DCL at McGill University.

–present Associate Professor and Director of the Centre for Law in the Contemporary Workplace, Queen's University, Ontario

2015 McGill University, Doctorate of Law

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