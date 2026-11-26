MENAFN - The Conversation) Regime Change, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's account of the first year of Donald Trump's historically unprecedented return to the United States presidency, begins with an intriguing detour. For several pages, the authors imagine an alternative history in which Trump won re-election in 2020 and commenced his second term in 2021 rather than 2025.

In this scenario, Trump emerges from his first administration more cautious and constrained, lacking the opportunity to galvanise supporters through claims of electoral theft and political persecution. As a result, the upheavals that characterised his eventual return to office never occur. Had the 2020 election produced a different result, Haberman and Swan speculate, we might now be living in a calmer and more predictable world.

This desire to consider alternative histories, how the world might have changed if a known event had a different outcome, is shared by novelists and historians. Yet they generally pursue different aims.

All approaches to alternative history begin with what writers and scholars often describe as a point of divergence: a plausible change to recorded events that could have created a different timeline.

The possibilities are almost endless. What if Adolf Hitler had been assassinated in 1943 rather than dying by suicide in 1945? What if the Soviet Union had reached the Moon before the US in 1969? What if smallpox had never devastated the Indigenous peoples of North America? What if Christopher Columbus had failed to reach the Americas in 1492, only for European societies to face an Incan invasion decades later?

From a single altered event, entirely different worlds may emerge.

Fictional alternatives

Alternative history fiction is built upon this premise. This subgenre can be identified in literature as early as 1490. The chivalric romance Tirant lo Blanc tells the story of a wandering knight who manages to prevent the fall of Constantinople and the destruction of the Byzantine Empire.

But alternative histories really take off in the 19th and 20th centuries. Authors were drawn to imagine the unfamiliar realities that might have resulted from, for example, Napoleon's successful conquest of Europe, or a Confederate victory in the American Civil War.

The history of the second world war, in particular, frequently invites this kind of speculation. Philip K. Dick's classic The Man in the High Castle describes a US partitioned between Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan after the Axis powers triumph.

Robert Harris' Fatherland similarly depicts a post-war Nazi regime, using the conventions of noir crime fiction to reveal the hidden atrocities of the German state, 20 years after its victory.

More recently, New Zealand author Catherine Chidgey, in her novel The Book of Guilt, has explored how an early, negotiated end to the war might have resulted in an uncannily different 1970s England.

Although often associated with science fiction, alternative history is difficult to confine to a single genre. It has attracted literary novelists, as well as fantasy, young adult and steampunk authors. Its appeal lies not just in historical speculation, but in the opportunity to consider how conditions of life might change in this altered reality and what this may reveal about our understandings of human nature, society and history.

Counterfactual thinking

Alternative history fiction is often treated as a relatively contemporary form of speculation and storytelling. But the practice goes back to the entangled origins of literary and historical writing.

The roots of alternative history can be traced to Herodotus, whose Histories are regarded as foundational texts of the Western historical tradition. In addition to their detailed accounts of the rise of the Persian Empire and the Greco-Persian wars, they are notable for Herodotus' explicit interest in providing explanations for the events he described.

Herodotus was arguably influenced by the storytelling traditions of his time and their preoccupation with divine fate and tragic inevitability. He describes a world where acts of kindness are met with gratitude, and wrongs are violently avenged. What results is a conception of history as a causal chain, where each event seeds the next.

This led Herodotus to contemplate the alternative possibilities that might follow from a single difference. At one point, he considers what might have occurred if the Athenians had refused to commit their fleet to the Greek alliance during the second Persian invasion of Greece, mounted by Xerxes I in 480 BCE.

Herodotus speculates that, if not for the naval strength of the Athenians and their crucial role in the Battle of Salamis in September 480, Xerxes would have been able to isolate and conquer the Greek city states by sea. By briefly describing the catastrophe that could have resulted from a different choice, Herodotus emphasises both the fragility of the Greek coalition and the decisive role he attributes to Athens in securing victory.

A similar strategy appeared centuries later in the work of Roman historian Livy. Livy briefly imagines a world in which Alexander the Great survives beyond his death in Babylon in 323 BCE and proceeds with his planned invasion of Europe. Livy argues that if he had done so, Alexander would probably have been defeated by Rome, then a relatively small and insignificant city state. This reinforced Livy's assertions about Roman military superiority and political organisation.

In both cases, the alternative scenario is not an end in itself. Rather, it has an argumentative function. The speculation supports the author's broader historical claims. The same logic underpins the opening of Regime Change. Haberman and Swan's consideration of an alternative and more routine second term for Trump supports their contention that his time out of office motivated and enabled the radical upheavals that followed his return to the presidency.

Counterfactual histories

These kinds of speculative digressions are generally referred to as“counterfactual histories” when encountered in historical writing. They have appeared in histories for centuries, largely as occasional asides. But counterfactual histories became more prominent in the 20th century, with the emergence of popular essays and books that explicitly explored“what if” scenarios.

A key publication was If It Had Happened Otherwise, a 1931 collection of essays by prominent British and American historians, politicians and authors. The essays tended to be more whimsical than seriously analytic. Contributors explored implausible scenarios, like how a successful British General Strike in 1926 could have resulted in an oppressive communist regime, or how the poet Lord Byron, a military leader in Greek War of Independence, might have become the first king of an independent Greece if he had survived his 1824 illness.

The volume also included a famously odd double-counterfactual essay by Winston Churchill, If Lee Had Not Won the Battle at Gettysburg. Churchill wrote the essay from the perspective of a historian in an alternative Confederate States of America, wondering what might have occurred if the Union armies had won the American Civil War.

Perhaps the most influential defence of counterfactual history was provided by Cambridge sociologist Geoffrey Hawthorn in his 1993 book Plausible Worlds: Possibility and Understanding in History and the Social Sciences.

As well as exploring some intriguing scenarios (alternative histories of early modern Europe, 20th-century Korea, and painting in the Italian Renaissance), Hawthorn argues that asking what might have happened can improve our understanding of what did occur. Considering alternative outcomes highlights the importance of particular events and decisions, while challenging deterministic explanations of history. If history could have plausibly unfolded in different ways, then no single social theory can fully explain its course.

This argument proved particularly attractive to historians like Niall Ferguson. Following Hawthorn, Ferguson maintains that counterfactuals can be employed to critique overly deterministic (particularly Marxist) historical theories by demonstrating history could have unfolded very differently if a critical event had a different outcome. Further, counterfactuals emphasise the extent to which history is shaped by individual personalities and decisions, rather than monumental social forces.

Ferguson explores counterfactual scenarios in several of his popular histories, perhaps most controversially in The Pity of War: Explaining World War One. Here he describes an alternative history of Europe in which Britain remained neutral in 1914 and Germany emerged victorious, eventually ruling over a peacefully united continent.

Ferguson uses this counterfactual history to deconstruct what he sees as some common“myths” about the war, particularly in relation to German militarism and aggression, and the necessity of Britain's involvement. He argues the course of the conflict was not inevitable or preordained, as many historians seem to assume. With different decisions, it could have easily gone another way.

The role of counterfactual speculation in historical argument has also been critiqued. E.H. Carr famously dismissed counterfactuals as“parlour-games with might-have-beens”. But perhaps the most extensive critique is Richard J. Evans' book Altered Pasts: Counterfactuals and History (2014).

Evans sees any attempt at rigour or logic in a counterfactual history as a pretence or veneer of respectability. Counterfactuals can be developed in ways that will support any historical claim or argument, reflecting the worst tendencies of postmodern historiography. As Evans puts it,“once you let the counterfactual genie out of the bag, anything can happen”.

Evans also contends that many counterfactual histories reveal more about the nostalgic desires or reactionary assumptions of their authors than about the past itself. Many scenarios in If It Had Happened Otherwise, for example, imagine a stronger or more enduring British Empire. Similar tendencies can be found across the political spectrum. Evans notes the fantasies of left-wing historians about what might have happened if Lenin had lived to lead the Soviet Union for longer.

Counterfactual histories can also deflect attention from how institutions and political entities become outmoded and unsustainable by attributing their end to a single unfortunate event, rather than recognising broader trends.

Perhaps most fundamentally, Evans takes issue with the idea that counterfactuals resist deterministic theories by emphasising the role of individual choice. The individuals whose decisions become the focus of these scenarios are typically placed in their roles by larger social, economic and cultural forces. Emphasising the agency of critical leaders – or so-called“great men” – may therefore reinforce rather than challenge deterministic understandings.

Fictional histories

Though not the focus of his book, Evans reserves some of his ire for fictional treatments of alternative history, which he dismisses as unserious entertainment. But is this fair?

Although counterfactual histories and alternative history fictions both begin with a point of divergence, their purposes are different. Counterfactual historians generally use imagined alternatives to demonstrate the significance of actual events, figures or decisions.

Alternative history novelists, by contrast, are more interested in exploring the world that could have resulted from the point of divergence. The focus is typically on what it might be like to live in an alternative reality and the ways in which practices, values and understandings may shift or evolve in different directions.

Evans dismisses the preponderance of second world war alternative history fictions as sensationalist. They indulge the reader's fascination with horror, apocalypse and the grotesque extremes of Nazi totalitarianism. But this overlooks how the horrifying and fascinating alternative words presented in The Man in the High Castle and Fatherland may invite reflection on the fragility of our own institutions and collective memory.

More recent popular examples of alternative history novels show how the genre can deepen our insights into both present and past.

Ian McEwan's Machines Like Me speculates on how technology might have developed differently if Alan Turing – the English mathematician and logician who played a crucial role in code-breaking during the second world war and a foundational figure in theoretical computer science – had not died by suicide in 1954. As a result of Turing's continued presence, the internet, advanced robotics and artificial intelligence all emerge in the 1980s.

McEwan uses this premise to explore different understandings of thought, consciousness and moral agency. The ordinary failings of a human protagonist are reexamined in the novel, through the evolving values and judgements of a robot companion.

Ed Park takes a more playful approach to alternative history in Same Bed Different Dreams. This satirical novel reveals the“true history” of the Korean Provisional Government, a largely symbolic government-in-exile that operated from 1919 to 1945, during the Japanese occupation of Korea. In Park's narrative, the exiled government does not disband after World War II, but continues as a secret organisation working for Korean unity, following the partition of North and South Korea.

Park uses this premise to create a dazzlingly complex, non-linear narrative, spanning multiple timelines. The shadowy activities of this provisional government connect a host of 20th and 21st century figures and events. What results is a meditation on the nature of history itself, how it is constructed, the perspectives from which it is told, and the aims and agendas it can be made to serve.

By contrast, Colston Whitehead's The Underground Railroad uses an alternative history to transform 19th century America into an allegorical landscape through which his protagonist, the escaped slave Cora, flees.

The real“underground railroad” was a loose network of abolitionists, but Whitehead presents the“railroad” as a steampunk fantasy: a literal subterranean engine that transports Cora on her journey. The reimagined history, geography and culture of each of the US states she visits represent different facets of the horrors of slavery.

From Herodotus and Livy to Haberman and Swan, historians have used counterfactual speculation to attempt to explain why history unfolded as it did and strengthen their arguments about causation. Alternative history fiction shares this fascination with divergence, but its ambitions are often broader.

Novelists attempt to depict the lived experience of a history that took another path. The strange and sometimes terrifying worlds they create invite us to reconsider the precarious and contingent nature of contemporary values, relationships, and forms of identity we may take for granted.

The enduring popularity of this kind of speculation in history and fiction suggests that imagining what might have been is an important way of making sense of the past and our relationship with it.